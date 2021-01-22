New book explores systemic, non-partisan and largely unchecked origins of Trumpism
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the inauguration of President Biden, Trump’s presidency is over. But according to journalist and author William Boardman, the United States still faces the harsh realities of American exceptionalism that made Trump’s rise possible and culminated with a twice-impeached president and a Capitol overrun by storm Trumpers.
William Boardman, author of EXCEPTIONAL: American Exceptionalism Takes Its Toll, says, “the problems of American exceptionalism are systemic, not partisan, and they continue largely unchecked.”
His latest book, available directly from Yorkland Publishing, addresses America’s self-justified assaults on voting rights, immigrants, black lives, other nations, and even the country’s own Constitution.
EXCEPTIONAL, a selected anthology of Boardman’s essays, explores the deep popular denial that allowed Trump to take power by exploiting fissures in American culture. As Boardman says, “Trump may be gone, but the fissures remain, as robust and as dangerous as ever.“
The essays, along with accompanying updates, appear chronologically in each of the book’s seven sections:
• Voting vs. Elections. This is fundamental to everything else. There is an innate tension in our electoral system. There are those who believe in letting everyone vote. And there are those who prefer to game the system by legalizing gerrymandering (for example) to get the right election results.
• America Loses Altitude. America has been losing altitude for a long, long time. Boardman describes this decline as bi-partisan, but driven by the long march of right-wing ideologues since Goldwater/Nixon. The state of the nation is illustrated by the rise of the American police state and the reduction of the Supreme Court to little more than an integrity-free committee to defend the interests of the rich and powerful.
• Coming to America. This chronicles some of the ways a “nation of immigrants” has come to act as if it hates itself. It begins with maltreatment of Dreamers and children at the border in 2013-14. It covers the police-state terrorism of ICE. The section ends with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an articulate Democrat who should be celebrated as one of the first Muslim women in Congress, but who is instead subjected to bi-partisan calumny and death threats to which her party responds timorously.
• Black in America. It’s not easy. Some examples.
• America Saves the World. From Afghanistan around the world to Afghanistan still, American salvation comes at a steep price. The examples are Orwellian, “like a boot stomping on a human face – forever.” Yemen is the worst, perhaps.
• Radiation and Fossil Fools. The nuclear world is inherently dangerous, expensive and profitable (for a few). So is the carbon world. Will enough leaders figure out how to exploit the future in time to preserve it in livable form?
• Impeachment is Easy, Removal is Hard. This is the Trump-centric section.
Ed Shiller
