Transportation Advances Legislation to Extend and Clarify Existing Extensions

Trenton – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting operations at the Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC), the Senate Transportation Committee today passed two bills which would extend deadlines for certain documents and provide clarifications for existing extensions.

The first bill, S-1882, sponsored by Senator Shirley Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer) would clarify the extension of driver’s license, identification card, and motor vehicle registration expiration dates for certain military personnel.

“New Jersey provides special consideration for active-duty military personnel and their accompanying dependents,” said Senator Turner. “As a result, they are exempt from renewal requirements and are entitled to automatic extensions for their driver’s license, registration, and inspection requirements. This bill will clarify these provisions, ensuring that these documents will remain valid as long as the individual is deployed.”

Under the bill, these documents will remain valid until 90 days after the date for which active-duty service is scheduled to end or 90 days after the person’s return to the State, whichever comes first.

A second bill, S-333o, sponsored by Senator Patrick Diegnan (D-Middlesex) would extend the timeframe for renewing certain documents issued by the MVC under certain circumstances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of the MVC across the state,” said Senator Diegnan. “Many individuals have been unable to renew their licenses or register their vehicles, forcing them to drive with expired or nonexistent documents. This bill will ensure that there will be no penalties as long as a scheduled appointment is made.”

Under the bill, if, during a state of emergency declared by the Governor an individual is required to renew any documents related to driving, in certain circumstances, an extension will be made until the date of appointment. For those required to register a motor vehicle, the person is authorized to operate the motor vehicle until the date of the appointment without obtaining new registration.

Both bills passed committee by votes of 7-0.