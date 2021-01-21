Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Treasurer Seth Magaziner Statement on the Inauguration of the 46th President of the United States Joseph R. Biden

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden:

"With today's inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, our nation took another step towards healing while honoring the democratic processes that Americans hold dear. I have faith that in the near future, we can work across our differences to build an inclusive economy, create high-quality jobs and fully recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Rhode Islanders are counting on their elected officials to help them fully recover; only through true partnership will we accomplish this goal and ensure a brighter future for the next generation. Let's get to work."

# # #

Contact: Patricia Socarras, Deputy Communications Director (401) 408-0058 | patricia.socarras@treasury.ri.gov

