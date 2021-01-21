Cabo Verde : Request for an Extension of the Program Under the Policy Coordination Instrument

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

January 21, 2021

Summary:

Cabo Verde’s Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) is due to expire on January 15, 2021. In the attached letter, the authorities request its extension through March 31, 2021. Cabo Verde’s 18-month PCI was approved by the Executive Board on July 15, 2019. Two reviews have been concluded, with the second delayed by over a month due to additional work generated by the impact of COVID-19 for staff and for the authorities. The requested extension will provide additional time to conclude the third and final review under the PCI.