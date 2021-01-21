Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cabo Verde : Request for an Extension of the Program Under the Policy Coordination Instrument

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

January 21, 2021

Cabo Verde’s Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) is due to expire on January 15, 2021. In the attached letter, the authorities request its extension through March 31, 2021. Cabo Verde’s 18-month PCI was approved by the Executive Board on July 15, 2019. Two reviews have been concluded, with the second delayed by over a month due to additional work generated by the impact of COVID-19 for staff and for the authorities. The requested extension will provide additional time to conclude the third and final review under the PCI.

Country Report No. 2021/019

regular

English

January 21, 2021

9781513567068/1934-7685

1CPVEA2021001

Paper

6

