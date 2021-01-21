Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of Waiver for Defense Secretary-Designate Lloyd Austin

Click here to watch the video.

“This is not a moment for our country to be without a Secretary of Defense. Secretary-Designate Austin is a highly qualified nominee, spoken to by the bipartisan support that this waiver will garner this day in the Congress of the United States… He would make history, of course, as has been pointed out, and not an insubstantial mark on history. He's the first African-American who will be Secretary of Defense, at a time when our country is fighting to overcome the legacy of slavery and segregation and prejudice.”

“I think this appointment is the right appointment. I think it will be good for America. I think it will be good for the Armed Forces of the United States of America. I think the President has chosen well and I urge my colleagues to grant this waiver.”