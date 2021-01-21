Governor Cuomo Tweaking Mobile Sports Betting Legalization in New York

New York Mobile Betting Legalization

Governor Cuomo wants to bring mobile sports betting to the state of New York in the near future.

Governor Cuomo's stance on the state of legal New York sports betting has been constantly evolving. Governor Cuomo wants to bring mobile sports betting to the state of New York in the near future.

New York’s economy was devastated during the COVID pandemic, so sports betting wasn’t on Cuomo’s mind for an extensive period of time. However, Governor Cuomo has begun discussing legal sports betting legislation once again and opened several online sports betting sites which is a positive sign for bettors in the state.

New York Sports Betting Update

Retail sports betting was legalized in New York in 2019. However, this isn’t a widespread industry, so retail books aren’t accessible to all bettors in New York. Following the legalization of New York retail sports betting, Governor Cuomo intended to legalize mobile sports wagering. Tax revenue from mobile sports betting would go towards the New York educational system.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced that New York mobile sports betting was a priority. Although, it was going to be a very limited system. Mobile sports betting would be run through the New York state lottery.

Legislators didn’t like the idea that the New York state lottery would be the state’s sole sports betting provider. Legislators thought that this plan was going to hurt the state’s chances of generating a substantial amount of tax revenue.

The next proposed plan was for a single outside operator to have a sports betting monopoly in the state. An example of a state that uses this approach is New Hampshire. DraftKings is the only legal sports betting platform that is available in the state.

The New York State Gaming Commission would’ve been the governing body over the single operator under this proposal. Industry experts believed that this was going to be the fate of New York sports betting. Nevertheless, Governor Cuomo has changed his position on the issue once again.

Mobile Sports Betting NY

Governor Cuomo gave his final State of the State Address for 2020 in early January 2021. In this speech, he discussed his proposed New York sports betting bill. He didn’t talk about the bill in great detail, but the post address press release had industry experts predicting what New York sports betting could look like in the relatively near future.

The press release stated that “Under Governor Cuomo’s proposal, the New York State Gaming Commission will issue a request for proposals to select one or more providers to offer mobile sports wagering in New York. This platform must have a partnership with at least one of the existing licensed commercial casinos. The Commission will also require any entity operating mobile wagering apps include safeguards against abuses and addiction.” The key phrase to look at in this paragraph is, “one or more providers.”

The last time the form of gambling was discussed, mobile sports betting was going to be limited to one provider. This press release shows that New York could welcome multiple providers into the state. This has bettors in New York very excited about the future. New York is the fourth largest state in the country, so the sports betting market has the potential to be immense.

When Will Mobile Sports Betting be Legal in New York?

It’s a positive sign that Governor Cuomo wants to allow multiple online sports betting sites access to the New York market. This is what most legislators in the state have been pushing for since retail sports betting was legalized. Governor Cuomo’s new proposal shows that he is willing to listen to the state legislators in both chambers.

This could still be a very long legislative process. It has been well over a year since New York legalized retail sports betting. This was a contested development so I wouldn’t expect anything different when online skins are discussed in the state government.

Online legislators acted quickly once the news broke from Governor Cuomo’s office. There was an identical bill that was proposed in the House of Representatives and Senate following the press release. Both these bills would allow up to 14 online skins in New York. The goal is to create as much tax revenue as possible. 14 skins would help the state’s education system and rejuvenate the economy following the COVID pandemic.

J. Gary Pretlow was responsible for the House bill and Joseph Addabbo Jr. introduced the new legislation in the Senate. There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the proposed bills. The horse racing industry wasn’t mentioned by Governor Cuomo, but this form of gambling will need to be included to create a betting system that works for all parties. Senator Addabbo said this about the bill, in support of horse racing: “Mobile sports betting in New York if done a certain way provides hope for the horse racing industry, who certainly could use help too.”

More information should be unveiled as the 2021 legislative session progresses. The New York State Legislature convened on January 6th and will adjourn on June 18th. This gives legislators plenty of time to pass a mobile sports betting bill.