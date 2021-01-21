Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Uptown Dallas Turnkey Furnished Live/Work Property with Compass Real Estate

Live and work in modern luxury in the heart of Uptown, minutes from Downtown Dallas. This six-story turnkey/furnished property offers a desirable blend of commercial and residential possibilities. The four-story penthouse has the feel of a stand-alone home. Host clients, throw a launch party, or design a bright, open-plan office in the separate entertainment space. The master suite has a luxurious master sanctuary and spa bath.

2934 North Hall Street is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Jonathan Rosen of Compass Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 2934 North Hall Street in Dallas, Texas, a six-story turnkey furnished property that boasts a desirable blend of commercial and residential possibilities, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Jonathan Rosen of Compass Real Estate.

Previously offered for $8.9 million, the property sold after an active auction on January 15.

"We’re so pleased with the outcome of this auction—yet another success in the Dallas market, and a process that was seamless from start to finish. Our partnership with Concierge Auctions capitalized on bringing the local market as well as leaning on their incredible database to give the property unprecedented global exposure” stated Rosen.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 65 days prior to the sale resulted in over 9,100 website/page views, 1,000 prospects, 33 showings, and 2 bidders.

2934 North Hall Street offers convenience and style for a start-up business, space for artists to create and exhibit their work, or a unique office with open retail space. Ideally suited for employees and potential client visitors, 2934 North Hall Street has 11 covered, in-building parking spaces. Above, the four-story penthouse has the feel of a stand-alone home, with a luxurious master sanctuary and spa bath, walls of glass, and a wraparound terrace for entertaining or enjoying some quiet time away from work.

“Concierge Auctions and I have been partners on many sales over the years. It simply made sense for me to utilize their proven platform to sell one of my own properties on my timeline,” stated Mehrdad Moayedi, seller. “Because of the certainty and timeliness of the sale, I’m able to quickly move on to other projects.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 2934 North Hall Street will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.