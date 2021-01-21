Concierge Auctions Ranked Alongside Tesla, Netflix and PayPal on the Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies List

Being recognized by such a well-respected publication as the Financial Times is a true honor. ” — Concierge Auctions CEO Laura Brady

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has again been recognized for its impressive innovation and exponential growth—landing on the Financial Times’ inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies.

“Being recognized by such a well-respected publication as the Financial Times is a true honor. To be named alongside other growth-minded companies on their inaugural list, especially in a challenging year for businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a proud achievement for our company, team, and the clients whom we serve every day,” said Concierge Auctions CEO Laura Brady.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list by the Financial Times includes the top 500 companies, among millions in the Americas, that have achieved the highest growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018 (ranked by compound annual growth rate).

Concierge Auctions ranked No. 17 in its category, joining the likes of other notable brands such as Tesla, Netflix, Paypal, Bombas, and more.

“While the world’s gone digital, we’ve been digital. Our world-class platform offers buyers an immersive experience, and I attribute a significant amount of our growth to our focus on being tech-forward in a more traditional industry. Since 2010, we have given buyers the ability to name their price through our online bidding technology, from anywhere in the world,” said Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

