Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $39.0 Million, or $1.10 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2020; Earns $115.9 Million, or $3.26 Per Diluted Share, in 2020; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today reported net income of $39.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020, a 7% increase compared to $36.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and a 16% increase compared to $33.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for 2020 was $115.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to $146.3 million, or $4.18 per diluted share for 2019. Full year 2020 results include $64.3 million in provision for credit losses primarily resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $10.0 million in provision for credit losses in 2019. The 2020 results also include $2.1 million of merger and acquisition-related expenses, compared to $7.5 million of merger and acquisition-related expenses for 2019.

Banner also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable February 16, 2021, to common shareholders of record on February 4, 2021.

“The historic events of 2020 brought serious economic, health and personal challenges to everyone in our footprint and beyond, and our team of professional bankers rose to meet those challenges to support our clients and the communities we serve,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our core performance for the fourth quarter and for the year reflects the continued execution of our super community bank strategy. That strategy supports growing new client relationships, adding to our core funding position by growing core deposits, and promoting client loyalty and advocacy through our responsive service model.”

“To provide support for our clients, we have made available several assistance programs,” continued Grescovich. “During the year, Banner committed $1.5 million to selected Community Development Financial Institutions in support of minority-owned small businesses as well as businesses located in economically disadvantaged rural and urban communities. Additionally, we funded SBA Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans totaling nearly $1.15 billion to 9,103 businesses as of year-end, and we are actively participating in the latest SBA PPP loan program that opened in mid-January 2021. Further, Banner provided deferred payments, or waived interest, for borrowers that were the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to live by our core values, summed up as doing the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of capital through all economic cycles and changing events.”

“Due to the decrease in loan balances as well as an improvement in the forecasted economic indicators utilized during the current quarter, we recorded a $601,000 recapture to our provision for credit losses during the current quarter. This compares to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses during the preceding quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Grescovich. The allowance for credit losses - loans was 1.69% of total loans and 470% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.65% of total loans and 482% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, Banner Corporation had $15.03 billion in assets, $9.70 billion in net loans and $12.57 billion in deposits. Banner operates 155 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The deadline for PPP loan applications to the SBA under the original PPP was August 8, 2020. Under this program Banner funded 9,103 applications totaling $1.15 billion of loans in its service area and began processing applications for loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2020, Banner had received SBA forgiveness for 595 PPP loans totaling $112.3 million. In January, Banner began accepting and processing loan applications under the second PPP program enacted in December 2020.
  • Loan Accommodations. Banner is continuing to offer payment and financial relief programs for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. These programs include initial loan payment deferrals or interest-only payments for up to 90 days, waived late fees, and, on a more limited basis, waived interest and temporarily suspended foreclosure proceedings. Deferred loans are re-evaluated at the end of the initial deferral period and will either return to the original loan terms or may be eligible for an additional deferral period for up to 90 days. In addition, Banner has entered into payment forbearance agreements with other customers for periods of up to six months. At December 31, 2020, Banner had 158 loans totaling $75.4 million still on deferral. Of the loans still on deferral, 26 loans totaling $33.9 million have received a second deferral. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings through December 31, 2020 pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans. Banner recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $601,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter a year ago. The recapture of provision for the current quarter primarily reflects the decrease in loan balances while the provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and for both periods the economic outlook that existed at their respective quarter end.
  • Branch Operations, IT Changes and One-Time Expenses. Banner has begun taking steps to resume more normal branch activities with specific guidelines in place to help safeguard the safety of its clients and personnel. To further the well-being of staff and customers, Banner implemented measures to allow employees to work from home to the extent practicable. To facilitate this approach, Banner allocated additional computer equipment to staff and enhanced Banner’s network capabilities with several upgrades. These expenses plus other expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in $333,000 of related costs during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $778,000 of related costs in the third quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic response expenses for 2020 were $3.5 million.
  • Capital Management. At December 31, 2020, the tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets* ratio was 8.69% and Banner’s capital was well in excess of all regulatory requirements. On June 30, 2020, Banner issued and sold in an underwritten offering $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (Notes) at a public offering price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $98.1 million. On December 21, 2020, Banner announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,757,781 shares of Banner’s common stock, which is equivalent to approximately 5% of its common stock.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues decreased to $144.9 million, compared to $149.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% when compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased to $121.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $121.0 million in the preceding quarter and $119.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 3.65% in the preceding quarter and 4.20% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.64%, compared to 3.72% in the preceding quarter and 4.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Mortgage banking revenues decreased 35% to $10.7 million, compared to $16.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 71% compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets was 1.04%, compared to 1.01% in the preceding quarter and 1.07% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans receivable decreased to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.00 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 5% when compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Non-performing assets decreased to $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.25% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and decreased from $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans was $167.3 million, or 1.69% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $168.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2020 and $100.6 million or 1.08% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2019.
  • A $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was recorded and the allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was $13.3 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 3% to $11.65 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.30 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 31% compared to $8.93 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 93% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.
  • Dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $47.39 at December 31, 2020, compared to $46.83 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 6% from $44.59 a year ago.
  • Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 2% to $36.17 at December 31, 2020, compared to $35.56 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 9% from $33.33 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income before provision for loan credit and non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned gain (loss), Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) prepayment penalties, state/municipal taxes and provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

On December 11, 2020, Banner completed the consolidation of 15 branches and on September 25, 2020, Banner completed the consolidation of six branches. As a result, Banner recorded expenses associated with these branch consolidations of $1.7 million and $2.1 million, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Client adoption of mobile and digital banking accelerated beginning in the second quarter and has continued since, while physical branch transaction volume declined. Banner anticipates this shift in client service delivery channel preference will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing related restrictions have ended.

On July 22, 2020, Banner announced plans to merge Islanders Bank into Banner Bank. Regulatory approvals for the merger were received in October 2020, and the merger is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

On November 1, 2019, Banner completed the acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp (AltaPacific) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AltaPacific Bank, of Santa Rosa, California. At closing, AltaPacific Bank had six branch locations, including one in Northern California and five in Southern California. Pursuant to the previously announced terms, AltaPacific shareholders received 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares and cash to buyout AltaPacific stock options for a total consideration paid of $87.6 million.

The AltaPacific merger was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, the assets (including identifiable intangible assets) and the liabilities of AltaPacific were measured at their respective estimated fair values as of the merger date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was attributed to goodwill. The acquisition provided $425.7 million of assets, $332.4 million of loans, and $313.4 million of deposits to Banner. During the first quarter of 2020, Banner completed the integration of AltaPacific systems into Banner’s core systems and closure of overlapping branches.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, was $121.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $121.0 million in the preceding quarter and $119.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 8 basis-point decrease compared to 3.72% in the preceding quarter and a 62 basis-point decrease compared to 4.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“The low interest rate environment continues to put downward pressure on loan yields. Additionally, the impact of growth in core deposits, resulting in significant growth in low yielding short term investments, adversely impacted our net interest margin,” said Grescovich. Acquisition accounting adjustments added five basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter, seven basis points in the preceding quarter and eight basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $16.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $17.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $25.0 million at December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.85% compared to 4.35% in 2019.

Average interest-earning asset yields decreased 11 basis points to 3.87% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.98% for the preceding quarter and decreased 88 basis points compared to 4.75% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Average loan yields increased six basis points to 4.53% compared to 4.47% in the preceding quarter and decreased 65 basis points compared to 5.18% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the decline in low yielding SBA PPP loans due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness commencing in the fourth quarter. Loan discount accretion added seven basis points to loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to nine basis points in the preceding quarter and 11 basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.14% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 26 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of decreases in market interest rates earlier this year, as changes in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits tend to lag changes in market interest rates. The total cost of funds was 0.24% during the fourth quarter of 2020, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 28 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $601,000 recapture to its provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago, as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The recapture of provision for the current quarter primarily reflects the decrease in loan balances while the provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and for both periods the economic outlook that existed at their respective quarter end.

Total non-interest income was $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $28.2 million in the preceding quarter and $20.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.7 million in the preceding quarter and $9.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit fees and other service charges from the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of fee waivers and reduced transaction deposit account activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, decreased to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $16.6 million in the preceding quarter and increased from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower mortgage banking revenue quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects seasonal volume decreases as well as a decrease in the gain on sale spread on one- to four-family held for sale loans along with lower multifamily loan sales. The increases compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 were primarily due to increased production of one- to four-family held-for-sale loans due to increased production related to refinance activity as well as an increase in the gain on sale spreads on one- to four-family held for sale loans partially offset by lower gains on the sale of multifamily held-for-sale loans. Home purchase activity accounted for 51% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 56% in both the prior quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased 20% to $98.6 million, compared to $81.9 million in 2019.

Banner’s fourth quarter 2020 results included a $1.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading as a result of the tightening of market spreads during the quarter, and a $197,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $37,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $644,000 net gain on the sale of securities, primarily as a result of the gain recognized on the sale of Visa Class B shares held by Banner. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $36,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $62,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Banner’s total revenue decreased 3% to $144.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $149.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total revenues increased 5% to $579.9 million compared to $550.9 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total non-interest income excluding the net gain and loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $143.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $148.6 million in the preceding quarter and $139.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted revenue* was $579.6 million, compared to $551.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total non-interest expense was $96.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $91.6 million in the preceding quarter and $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago reflects expenses associated with branch consolidations, primarily included in the salary and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense categories. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago also reflects a $2.5 million accrual related to pending litigation as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses. The year-over-year quarterly increase in non-interest expense reflects an increase in the provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments in the current quarter. The current quarter includes a $1.2 million of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments compared to a $1.5 million provision for the prior quarter and no provision for the year ago quarter. The year-over-year quarterly increase also reflects increased salary and employee benefits expense, partially offset by increased capitalized loan origination costs and lower miscellaneous non-interest expense as the fourth quarter of 2019 included $735,000 of expense related to the prepayment of $150 million of FHLB advances. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in merger and acquisition-related expenses partially offset these increases. Merger and acquisition-related expenses were $579,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5,000 for the preceding quarter and $4.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total non-interest expense was $373.1 million, compared to $357.7 million for the year 2019. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 66.76% for the current quarter, compared to 61.35% in the preceding quarter and 67.03% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 64.31% for the current quarter, compared to 58.02% in the preceding quarter and 61.19% in the year ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Banner had $9.8 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 20.2%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 3% to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $14.64 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 19% when compared to $12.60 billion at December 31, 2019. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $3.69 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.63 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.89 billion at December 31, 2019. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 3.6 years at December 31, 2020, compared to 3.5 years at December 31, 2019.

Net loans receivable decreased 3% to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.00 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 5% when compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net loans reflects the origination of SBA PPP loans, primarily during the second quarter of 2020, which totaled $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2020. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans decreased to $4.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.07 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 1% compared to $4.01 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans decreased 6% to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting SBA repayments from the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans during the quarter, compared to $3.11 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 37% compared to $2.14 billion a year ago primarily due to SBA PPP loans. Agricultural business loans decreased to $299.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $326.2 million three months earlier and $337.3 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.29 billion at December 31, 2020, a 2% increase from $1.27 billion at September 30, 2020, and a 5% increase compared to $1.23 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $605.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $622.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $664.3 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans decreased to $717.9 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting held for investment loans being refinanced and sold as held for sale loans, compared to $771.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $925.5 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale were $243.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $185.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $210.4 million at December 31, 2019. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $356.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $327.7 million in the preceding quarter and $268.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Banner sold $10.4 million in multifamily loans compared to $108.6 million in the preceding quarter and $103.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 3% to $12.57 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $12.22 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 25% when compared to $10.05 billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was due primarily to SBA PPP loan funds deposited into client accounts and an increase in general client liquidity due to reduced business investment and consumer spending. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 1% to $5.49 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $5.41 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 39% compared to $3.95 billion a year ago. Core deposits increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 31% compared to a year ago and represented 93% of total deposits at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased slightly to $915.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $915.4 million at September 30, 2020, and decreased 18% compared to $1.12 billion a year earlier. Banner had no brokered deposits at December 31, 2020 or September 30, 2020, compared to $202.9 million a year ago. FHLB borrowings totaled $150.0 million at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and $450.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2020, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.67 billion, or 11.09% of assets, compared to $1.65 billion or 11.25% of assets at September 30, 2020, and $1.59 billion or 12.65% of assets a year ago. At December 31, 2020, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.27 billion, or 8.69% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.25 billion, or 8.78% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2020, and $1.19 billion, or 9.77% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner’s tangible book value per share* increased to $36.17 at December 31, 2020, compared to $33.33 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary banks continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2020, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.25%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.50%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.73%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $167.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.69% of total loans receivable outstanding and 470% of non-performing loans, compared to $168.0 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.65% of total loans receivable outstanding and 482% of non-performing loans, and $100.6 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.08% of total loans receivable outstanding and 254% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $13.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $12.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs totaled $93,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.0 million in the preceding quarter and $1.2 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner recorded a $601,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the year ago quarter. The recapture of provision for the current quarter primarily reflects the decrease in loan balances while the provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for both periods the economic outlook that existed at their respective quarter end. Non-performing loans were $35.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $34.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $39.6 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $867,000 at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $936,000 a year ago.

In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net purchase discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for credit losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. At December 31, 2020, the total purchase discount for acquired loans was $16.1 million.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $340.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $423.2 million at September 30, 2020, and $113.4 million a year ago. The quarter over quarter decrease reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as risk rating upgrades as certain industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to stabilize.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.25% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, and $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets, a year ago.

Conference Call

Banner will host a conference call on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PST, to discuss its fourth quarter and 2020 results. To listen to the call on-line, go to www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10150695, or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

The COVID-19, pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (2) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (3) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (4) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (5) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (6) fluctuations in real estate values; (7) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers’ needs and developments in the market place; (8) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (9) changes in financial markets; (10) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (11) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (12) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (14) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (15) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; and (16) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS   Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands except shares and per share data)   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
                     
INTEREST INCOME:                    
Loans receivable   $ 115,545       $ 116,716       $ 120,915       $ 466,360       $ 471,473    
Mortgage-backed securities   7,438       7,234       8,924       31,792       38,640    
Securities and cash equivalents   6,170       5,631       3,570       20,994       15,574    
    129,153       129,581       133,409       519,146       525,687    
INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Deposits   4,392       5,179       9,950       25,015       37,630    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   987       988       2,281       5,023       12,234    
Other borrowings   121       128       121       603       330    
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   2,216       2,260       1,566       7,204       6,574    
    7,716       8,555       13,918       37,845       56,768    
Net interest income before (recapture)/provision for credit losses   121,437       121,026       119,491       481,301       468,919    
(RECAPTURE)/PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (601 )     13,641       4,000       64,316       10,000    
Net interest income   122,038       107,385       115,491       416,985       458,919    
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                    
Deposit fees and other service charges   8,293       8,742       9,637       34,384       46,632    
Mortgage banking operations   10,690       16,562       6,248       51,581       22,215    
Bank-owned life insurance   1,319       1,286       1,170       5,972       4,645    
Miscellaneous   1,306       951       3,201       6,323       8,624    
    21,608       27,541       20,256       98,260       82,116    
Net gain on sale of securities   197       644       62       1,012       33    
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value   1,704       37       (36 )     (656 )     (208 )  
Total non-interest income   23,509       28,222       20,282       98,616       81,941    
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Salary and employee benefits   60,906       61,171       57,050       245,400       226,409    
Less capitalized loan origination costs   (9,415 )     (8,517 )     (8,797 )     (34,848 )     (28,934 )  
Occupancy and equipment   14,248       13,022       13,377       53,362       52,390    
Information / computer data services   6,402       6,090       6,202       24,386       22,458    
Payment and card processing services   3,960       4,044       4,638       16,095       16,993    
Professional and legal expenses   5,643       2,368       2,262       12,093       9,736    
Advertising and marketing   2,828       1,105       2,021       6,412       7,836    
Deposit insurance expense   1,548       1,628       1,608       6,516       2,840    
State/municipal business and use taxes   1,071       1,196       917       4,355       3,880    
Real estate operations   (283 )     (11 )     40       (190 )     303    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   1,865       1,864       2,061       7,732       8,151    
Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments   1,203       1,539             3,559          
Miscellaneous   5,871       5,285       7,892       22,712       28,122    
    95,847       90,784       89,271       367,584       350,184    
COVID-19 expenses   333       778             3,502          
Merger and acquisition-related expenses   579       5       4,419       2,062       7,544    
Total non-interest expense   96,759       91,567       93,690       373,148       357,728    
Income before provision for income taxes   48,788       44,040       42,083       142,453       183,132    
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   9,831       7,492       8,428       26,525       36,854    
NET INCOME   $ 38,957       $ 36,548       $ 33,655       $ 115,928       $ 146,278    
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:                    
Basic   $ 1.11       $ 1.04       $ 0.96       $ 3.29       $ 4.20    
Diluted   $ 1.10       $ 1.03       $ 0.95       $ 3.26       $ 4.18    
Cumulative dividends declared per common share   $ 0.41       $ 0.41       $ 1.41       $ 1.23       $ 2.64    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic   35,200,769       35,193,109       35,188,399       35,264,252       34,868,434    
Diluted   35,425,810       35,316,679       35,316,736       35,528,848       34,967,684    
Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding   632       669       1,578,219       (592,376 )     568,804    


FINANCIAL CONDITION               Percentage Change
(in thousands except shares and per share data)   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Prior Qtr   Prior Yr Qtr
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 311,899       $ 289,144       $ 234,359       7.9   %   33.1   %
Interest-bearing deposits   922,284       416,394       73,376       121.5   %   1,156.9   %
Total cash and cash equivalents   1,234,183       705,538       307,735       74.9   %   301.1   %
Securities - trading   24,980       23,276       25,636       7.3   %   (2.6 ) %
Securities - available for sale   2,322,593       1,758,384       1,551,557       32.1   %   49.7   %
Securities - held to maturity   421,713       429,033       236,094       (1.7 ) %   78.6   %
Total securities   2,769,286       2,210,693       1,813,287       25.3   %   52.7   %
Equity securities         450,255             (100.0 ) %   nm
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   16,358       16,363       28,342         %   (42.3 ) %
Loans held for sale   243,795       185,938       210,447       31.1   %   15.8   %
Loans receivable   9,870,982       10,163,917       9,305,357       (2.9 ) %   6.1   %
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (167,279 )     (167,965 )     (100,559 )     (0.4 ) %   66.3   %
Net loans receivable   9,703,703       9,995,952       9,204,798       (2.9 ) %   5.4   %
Accrued interest receivable   46,617       48,321       37,962       (3.5 ) %   22.8   %
Real estate owned held for sale, net   816       1,795       814       (54.5 ) %   0.2   %
Property and equipment, net   164,556       171,576       178,008       (4.1 ) %   (7.6 ) %
Goodwill   373,121       373,121       373,121         %     %
Other intangibles, net   21,426       23,291       29,158       (8.0 ) %   (26.5 ) %
Bank-owned life insurance   191,830       191,755       192,088         %   (0.1 ) %
Other assets   265,932       267,477       228,271       (0.6 ) %   16.5   %
Total assets   $ 15,031,623       $ 14,642,075       $ 12,604,031       2.7   %   19.3   %
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 5,492,924       $ 5,412,570       $ 3,945,000       1.5   %   39.2   %
Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts   6,159,052       5,887,419       4,983,238       4.6   %   23.6   %
Interest-bearing certificates   915,320       915,352       1,120,403         %   (18.3 ) %
Total deposits   12,567,296       12,215,341       10,048,641       2.9   %   25.1   %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   150,000       150,000       450,000         %   (66.7 ) %
Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings   184,785       176,983       118,474       4.4   %   56.0   %
Subordinated notes, net   98,201       98,114             0.1   %   nm
Junior subordinated debentures at fair value   116,974       109,821       119,304       6.5   %   (2.0 ) %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   202,643       200,038       227,889       1.3   %   (11.1 ) %
Deferred compensation   45,460       45,249       45,689       0.5   %   (0.5 ) %
Total liabilities   13,365,359       12,995,546       11,009,997       2.8   %   21.4   %
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Common stock   1,349,879       1,347,612       1,373,940       0.2   %   (1.8 ) %
Retained earnings   247,316       222,959       186,838       10.9   %   32.4   %
Other components of shareholders’ equity   69,069       75,958       33,256       (9.1 ) %   107.7   %
Total shareholders’ equity   1,666,264       1,646,529       1,594,034       1.2   %   4.5   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 15,031,623       $ 14,642,075       $ 12,604,031       2.7   %   19.3   %
Common Shares Issued:                    
Shares outstanding at end of period   35,159,200       35,158,568       35,751,576            
Common shareholders’ equity per share (1)   $ 47.39       $ 46.83       $ 44.59            
Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2)   $ 36.17       $ 35.56       $ 33.33            
Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   8.69   %   8.78   %   9.77   %        
Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.50   %   9.56   %   10.71   %        


(1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding.
(2) Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                Percentage Change
LOANS   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Prior Qtr   Prior Yr Qtr
                     
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner-occupied   $ 1,076,467     $ 1,049,877     $ 980,021     2.5   %   9.8   %
Investment properties   1,955,684     1,991,258     2,024,988     (1.8 ) %   (3.4 ) %
Small balance CRE   573,849     597,971     613,484     (4.0 ) %   (6.5 ) %
Multifamily real estate   428,223     426,659     388,388     0.4   %   10.3   %
Construction, land and land development:                    
Commercial construction   228,937     220,285     210,668     3.9   %   8.7   %
Multifamily construction   305,527     291,105     233,610     5.0   %   30.8   %
One- to four-family construction   507,810     518,085     544,308     (2.0 ) %   (6.7 ) %
Land and land development   248,915     240,803     245,530     3.4   %   1.4   %
Commercial business:                    
Commercial business   2,178,461     2,343,619     1,364,650     (7.0 ) %   59.6   %
Small business scored   743,451     763,824     772,657     (2.7 ) %   (3.8 ) %
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland   299,949     326,169     337,271     (8.0 ) %   (11.1 ) %
One- to four-family residential   717,939     771,431     925,531     (6.9 ) %   (22.4 ) %
Consumer:                    
Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit   491,812     504,523     519,336     (2.5 ) %   (5.3 ) %
Consumer—other   113,958     118,308     144,915     (3.7 ) %   (21.4 ) %
Total loans receivable   $ 9,870,982     $ 10,163,917     $ 9,305,357     (2.9 ) %   6.1   %
Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms   $ 6,673     $ 5,790     $ 6,466          
Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual   $ 12,291     $ 18,158     $ 20,178          
Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net   $ 36,131     $ 37,464     $ 38,322          
Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable   0.37 %   0.37 %   0.41 %        


LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION                   Percentage Change
    Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Prior Qtr   Prior Yr Qtr
    Amount   Percentage   Amount   Amount        
                         
Washington   $ 4,647,553     47.0 %   $ 4,767,113     $ 4,364,764     (2.5 ) %   6.5   %
California   2,279,749     23.1 %   2,316,739     2,129,789     (1.6 ) %   7.0   %
Oregon   1,792,156     18.2 %   1,858,465     1,650,704     (3.6 ) %   8.6   %
Idaho   537,996     5.5 %   576,983     530,016     (6.8 ) %   1.5   %
Utah   80,704     0.8 %   76,314     60,958     5.8   %   32.4   %
Other   532,824     5.4 %   568,303     569,126     (6.2 ) %   (6.4 ) %
Total loans receivable   $ 9,870,982     100.0 %   $ 10,163,917     $ 9,305,357     (2.9 ) %   6.1   %


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) activity for the quarters ending December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands).

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Commercial real estate $ 93,838     $ 74,400     $ 165,064     $ 356,361     $ 428,936  
Multifamily real estate 7,900     2,664     20,035     27,119     71,124  
Construction and land 515,280     412,463     530,193     1,588,311     1,433,313  
Commercial business:                  
Commercial business 133,112     128,729     228,050     628,981     840,237  
SBA PPP     24,848         1,176,018      
Agricultural business 11,552     16,990     25,993     76,096     85,663  
One-to four-family residential 28,402     32,733     30,432     116,713     112,165  
Consumer 97,416     132,100     70,539     423,526     350,601  
Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 887,500     $ 824,927     $ 1,070,306     $ 4,393,125     $ 3,322,039  


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
    Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
CHANGE IN THE   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS                    
Balance, beginning of period   $ 167,965       $ 156,352       $ 97,801       $ 100,559       $ 96,485    
Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326                     7,812          
(Recapture)/provision for credit losses - loans   (593 )     13,641       4,000       64,285       10,000    
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:                    
Commercial real estate   31       23       199       275       476    
Construction and land                     105       208    
One- to four-family real estate   194       94       159       467       561    
Commercial business   2,444       246       225       3,265       625    
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland   51             10       1,823       47    
Consumer   90       82       61       328       548    
    2,810       445       654       6,263       2,465    
Loans charged off:                    
Commercial real estate   (1,375 )     (379 )           (1,854 )     (1,138 )  
Multifamily real estate                     (66 )        
Construction and land               (45 )     (100 )     (45 )  
One- to four-family real estate         (72 )           (136 )     (86 )  
Commercial business   (1,019 )     (1,297 )     (1,180 )     (7,253 )     (4,171 )  
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland   (37 )     (492 )     (4 )     (591 )     (911 )  
Consumer   (472 )     (233 )     (667 )     (1,640 )     (2,040 )  
    (2,903 )     (2,473 )     (1,896 )     (11,640 )     (8,391 )  
Net charge-offs   (93 )     (2,028 )     (1,242 )     (5,377 )     (5,926 )  
Balance, end of period   $ 167,279       $ 167,965       $ 100,559       $ 167,279       $ 100,559    
Net charge-offs / Average loans receivable   (0.001 ) %   (0.019 ) %   (0.013 ) %   (0.053 )     (0.066 ) %


             
ALLOCATION OF            
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Specific or allocated credit loss allowance:            
Commercial real estate   $ 57,791     $ 59,705     $ 30,591  
Multifamily real estate   3,893     3,256     4,754  
Construction and land   41,295     39,477     22,994  
One- to four-family real estate   9,913     12,868     4,136  
Commercial business   35,007     35,369     23,370  
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland   4,914     5,051     4,120  
Consumer   14,466     12,239     8,202  
Total allocated   167,279     167,965     98,167  
Unallocated           2,392  
Total allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 167,279     $ 167,965     $ 100,559  
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable   1.69 %   1.65 %   1.08 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans   470 %   482 %   254 %


    Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
CHANGE IN THE   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS                    
Balance, beginning of period   $ 12,094     $ 10,555     $ 2,599     $ 2,716     $ 2,599  
Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326               7,022      
Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments   1,203     1,539         3,559      
Additions through acquisitions           117         117  
Balance, end of period   $ 13,297     $ 12,094     $ 2,716     $ 13,297     $ 2,716  


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Loans on non-accrual status:          
Secured by real estate:          
Commercial $ 18,199     $ 7,824     $ 5,952  
Multifamily         85  
Construction and land 936     937     1,905  
One- to four-family 3,556     2,978     3,410  
Commercial business 5,407     14,867     23,015  
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,743     2,066     661  
Consumer 2,719     2,896     2,473  
  32,560     31,568     37,501  
Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual:          
Secured by real estate:          
Commercial         89  
Construction and land         332  
One- to four-family 1,899     2,649     877  
Commercial business 1,025     425     401  
Consumer 130     181     398  
  3,054     3,255     2,097  
Total non-performing loans 35,614     34,823     39,598  
Real estate owned (REO) 816     1,795     814  
Other repossessed assets 51     37     122  
Total non-performing assets $ 36,481     $ 36,655     $ 40,534  
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 %   0.25 %   0.32 %


  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING          
           
Pass $ 9,494,147     $ 9,699,098     $ 9,130,662  
Special Mention 36,598     41,575     61,189  
Substandard 340,237     423,244     113,448  
Doubtful         58  
Total $ 9,870,982     $ 10,163,917     $ 9,305,357  


  Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
REAL ESTATE OWNED Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Balance, beginning of period $ 1,795       $ 2,400       $ 228       $ 814       $ 2,611    
Additions from loan foreclosures                   1,588       109    
Additions from acquisitions             650             650    
Proceeds from dispositions of REO (1,555 )     (707 )     (105 )     (2,360 )     (2,588 )  
Gain (loss) on sale of REO 603       120       41       819       32    
Valuation adjustments in the period (27 )     (18 )           (45 )        
Balance, end of period $ 816       $ 1,795       $ 814       $ 816       $ 814    


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION               Percentage Change
    Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Prior Qtr   Prior Yr Qtr
                     
Non-interest-bearing   $ 5,492,924     $ 5,412,570     $ 3,945,000     1.5 %   39.2   %
Interest-bearing checking   1,569,435     1,434,224     1,280,003     9.4 %   22.6   %
Regular savings accounts   2,398,482     2,332,287     1,934,041     2.8 %   24.0   %
Money market accounts   2,191,135     2,120,908     1,769,194     3.3 %   23.8   %
Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts   6,159,052     5,887,419     4,983,238     4.6 %   23.6   %
Total core deposits   11,651,976     11,299,989     8,928,238     3.1 %   30.5   %
Interest-bearing certificates   915,320     915,352     1,120,403     %   (18.3 ) %
Total deposits   $ 12,567,296     $ 12,215,341     $ 10,048,641     2.9 %   25.1   %


GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS                    
    Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Percentage Change
    Amount   Percentage   Amount   Amount   Prior Qtr   Prior Yr Qtr
Washington   $ 7,058,404     56.2 %   $ 6,820,329     $ 5,861,809     3.5   %   20.4 %
Oregon   2,604,908     20.7 %   2,486,760     2,006,163     4.8   %   29.8 %
California   2,237,949     17.8 %   2,254,681     1,698,289     (0.7 ) %   31.8 %
Idaho   666,035     5.3 %   653,571     482,380     1.9   %   38.1 %
Total deposits   $ 12,567,296     100.0 %   $ 12,215,341     $ 10,048,641     2.9   %   25.1 %


INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Public non-interest-bearing accounts   $ 175,352     $ 142,415     $ 111,015  
Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts   127,523     117,514     133,403  
Public interest-bearing certificates   59,127     54,219     35,184  
Total public deposits   $ 362,002     $ 314,148     $ 279,602  
Total brokered deposits   $     $     $ 202,884  


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
    Actual   Minimum to be categorized as "Adequately Capitalized"   Minimum to be
categorized as
"Well Capitalized"
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
                         
Banner Corporation-consolidated:                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   $ 1,608,387     14.73 %   $ 873,472     8.00 %   $ 1,091,840     10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   1,371,736     12.56 %   655,104     6.00 %   655,104     6.00 %
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets   1,371,736     9.50 %   577,331     4.00 %   n/a   n/a
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   1,228,236     11.25 %   491,328     4.50 %   n/a   n/a
Banner Bank:                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   1,438,012     13.39 %   859,260     8.00 %   1,074,075     10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   1,303,590     12.14 %   644,445     6.00 %   859,260     8.00 %
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets   1,303,590     9.22 %   565,620     4.00 %   707,025     5.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   1,303,590     12.14 %   483,334     4.50 %   698,149     6.50 %
Islanders Bank:                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   29,333     15.65 %   14,997     8.00 %   18,747     10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   26,983     14.39 %   11,248     6.00 %   14,997     8.00 %
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets   26,983     7.87 %   13,720     4.00 %   17,150     5.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   26,983     14.39 %   8,436     4.50 %   12,185     6.50 %


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                                  
(dollars in thousands)                                  
(rates / ratios annualized)                                  
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost(3)   Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost(3)   Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Held for sale loans $ 110,414     $ 976     3.52 %   $ 161,385     $ 1,535     3.78 %   $ 202,686     $ 2,048     4.01 %
Mortgage loans 7,251,101     84,634     4.64 %   7,339,181     88,011     4.77 %   7,134,231     93,653     5.21 %
Commercial/agricultural loans 2,752,352     29,145     4.21 %   2,862,291     26,396     3.67 %   1,853,447     23,829     5.10 %
Consumer and other loans 135,498     2,057     6.04 %   140,493     2,195     6.22 %   169,197     2,685     6.30 %
Total loans(1)(3) 10,249,365     116,812     4.53 %   10,503,350     118,137     4.47 %   9,359,561     122,215     5.18 %
Mortgage-backed securities 1,429,635     7,536     2.10 %   1,250,759     7,333     2.33 %   1,371,438     9,024     2.61 %
Other securities 975,166     6,634     2.71 %   884,916     6,036     2.71 %   418,767     3,032     2.87 %
Equity securities 234,822     64     0.11 %   379,483     186     0.19 %           %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 611,234     219     0.14 %   171,894     123     0.28 %   107,959     531     1.95 %
FHLB stock 16,361     162     3.94 %   16,363     163     3.96 %   26,036     376     5.73 %
Total investment securities (3) 3,267,218     14,615     1.78 %   2,703,415     13,841     2.04 %   1,924,200     12,963     2.67 %
Total interest-earning assets 13,516,583     131,427     3.87 %   13,206,765     131,978     3.98 %   11,283,761     135,178     4.75 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,349,055             1,259,816             1,152,751          
Total assets $ 14,865,638             $ 14,466,581             $ 12,436,512          
Deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,483,183     315     0.08 %   $ 1,413,085     321     0.09 %   $ 1,228,936     564     0.18 %
Savings accounts 2,375,015     691     0.12 %   2,251,294     813     0.14 %   1,999,656     2,027     0.40 %
Money market accounts 2,165,960     1,047     0.19 %   2,096,037     1,224     0.23 %   1,607,954     2,842     0.70 %
Certificates of deposit 916,286     2,339     1.02 %   966,028     2,821     1.16 %   1,189,530     4,517     1.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,940,444     4,392     0.25 %   6,726,444     5,179     0.31 %   6,026,076     9,950     0.66 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,499,240         %   5,340,688         %   3,959,097         %
Total deposits 12,439,684     4,392     0.14 %   12,067,132     5,179     0.17 %   9,985,173     9,950     0.40 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
FHLB advances 150,000     987     2.62 %   150,000     988     2.62 %   387,435     2,281     2.34 %
Other borrowings 187,560     121     0.26 %   177,628     128     0.29 %   126,782     121     0.38 %
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 247,944     2,216     3.56 %   247,944     2,260     3.63 %   145,339     1,566     4.27 %
Total borrowings 585,504     3,324     2.26 %   575,572     3,376     2.33 %   659,556     3,968     2.39 %
Total funding liabilities 13,025,188     7,716     0.24 %   12,642,704     8,555     0.27 %   10,644,729     13,918     0.52 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 195,965             193,256             189,682          
Total liabilities 13,221,153             12,835,960             10,834,411          
Shareholders’ equity 1,644,485             1,630,621             1,602,101          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,865,638             $ 14,466,581             $ 12,436,512          
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)     $ 123,711     3.63 %       $ 123,423     3.71 %       $ 121,260     4.23 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)         3.64 %           3.72 %           4.26 %
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:                                  
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis     (2,274 )           (2,397 )           (1,769 )    
Net interest income and margin, as reported     $ 121,437     3.57 %       $ 121,026     3.65 %       $ 119,491     4.20 %
Additional Key Financial Ratios:                                  
Return on average assets         1.04 %           1.01 %           1.07 %
Return on average equity         9.42 %           8.92 %           8.33 %
Average equity/average assets         11.06 %           11.27 %           12.88 %
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities         179.60 %           180.86 %           168.78 %
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities         103.77 %           104.46 %           106.00 %
Non-interest income/average assets         0.63 %           0.78 %           0.65 %
Non-interest expense/average assets         2.59 %           2.52 %           2.99 %
Efficiency ratio(4)         66.76 %           61.35 %           67.03 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)         64.31 %           58.02 %           61.19 %


(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.3 million, $1.4 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.0 million, $976,000, and $469,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
(rates / ratios annualized)                      
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield/Cost(3)   Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield/Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:                      
Held for sale loans $ 144,220     $ 5,482     3.80 %   $ 126,086     $ 5,343     4.24 %
Mortgage loans 7,303,584     352,878     4.83 %   6,911,067     363,241     5.26 %
Commercial/agricultural loans 2,526,177     103,700     4.11 %   1,784,468     95,915     5.37 %
Consumer and other loans 147,827     9,208     6.23 %   176,373     11,230     6.37 %
Total loans(1)(3) 10,121,808     471,268     4.66 %   8,997,994     475,729     5.29 %
Mortgage-backed securities 1,330,355     32,188     2.42 %   1,368,927     38,809     2.83 %
Other securities 777,378     21,839     2.81 %   441,402     13,926     3.15 %
Equity securities 182,846     373     0.20 %   169     8     4.73 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 272,725     907     0.33 %   72,579     1,649     2.27 %
FHLB stock 18,952     947     5.00 %   29,509     1,407     4.77 %
Total investment securities(3) 2,582,256     56,254     2.18 %   1,912,586     55,799     2.92 %
Total interest-earning assets 12,704,064     527,522     4.15 %   10,910,580     531,528     4.87 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,262,170             1,078,108          
Total assets $ 13,966,234             $ 11,988,688          
Deposits:                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,385,252     1,479     0.11 %   $ 1,188,985     2,224     0.19 %
Savings accounts 2,194,418     4,257     0.19 %   1,890,467     8,310     0.44 %
Money market accounts 1,996,870     6,275     0.31 %   1,534,909     10,693     0.70 %
Certificates of deposit 1,030,722     13,004     1.26 %   1,175,942     16,403     1.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,607,262     25,015     0.38 %   5,790,303     37,630     0.65 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,929,768         %   3,751,878         %
Total deposits 11,537,030     25,015     0.22 %   9,542,181     37,630     0.39 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities:                      
FHLB advances 215,093     5,023     2.34 %   477,796     12,234     2.56 %
Other borrowings 193,862     603     0.31 %   122,343     330     0.27 %
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 198,490     7,204     3.63 %   141,504     6,574     4.65 %
Total borrowings 607,445     12,830     2.11 %   741,643     19,138     2.58 %
Total funding liabilities 12,144,475     37,845     0.31 %   10,283,824     56,768     0.55 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 197,422             164,318          
Total liabilities 12,341,897             10,448,142          
Shareholders’ equity 1,624,337             1,540,546          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 13,966,234             $ 11,988,688          
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)     $ 489,677     3.84 %       $ 474,760     4.32 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)         3.85 %           4.35 %
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:                      
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis     (8,376 )           (5,841 )    
Net interest income and margin, as reported     $ 481,301     3.79 %       $ 468,919     4.30 %
Additional Key Financial Ratios:                      
Return on average assets         0.83 %           1.22 %
Return on average equity         7.14 %           9.50 %
Average equity/average assets         11.63 %           12.85 %
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities         176.09 %           167.03 %
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities         104.61 %           106.09 %
Non-interest income/average assets         0.71 %           0.68 %
Non-interest expense/average assets         2.67 %           2.98 %
Efficiency ratio(4)         64.35 %           64.94 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)         60.76 %           61.18 %

 

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.9 million and $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.5 million and $1.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
                   
ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 121,437       $ 121,026       $ 119,491       $ 481,301       $ 468,919    
Total non-interest income 23,509       28,222       20,282       98,616       81,941    
Total GAAP revenue 144,946       149,248       139,773       579,917       550,860    
Exclude net gain on sale of securities (197 )     (644 )     (62 )     (1,012 )     (33 )  
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (1,704 )     (37 )     36       656       208    
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 143,045       $ 148,567       $ 139,747       $ 579,561       $ 551,035    


ADJUSTED EARNINGS   Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Net income (GAAP)   $ 38,957       $ 36,548       $ 33,655       $ 115,928       $ 146,278    
Exclude net gain on sale of securities   (197 )     (644 )     (62 )     (1,012 )     (33 )  
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value   (1,704 )     (37 )     36       656       208    
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses   579       5       4,419       2,062       7,544    
Exclude COVID-19 expenses   333       778             3,502          
Exclude related net tax expense (benefit)   237       (24 )     (1,074 )     (1,239 )     (1,741 )  
Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties               735             735    
Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)   $ 38,205       $ 36,626       $ 37,709       $ 119,897       $ 152,991    
                     
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)   $ 1.10       $ 1.03       $ 0.95       $ 3.26       $ 4.18    
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 1.08       $ 1.04       $ 1.07       $ 3.37       $ 4.38    


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO   Quarters Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Non-interest expense (GAAP)   $ 96,759       $ 91,567       $ 93,690       $ 373,148       $ 357,728    
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses   (579 )     (5 )     (4,419 )     (2,062 )     (7,544 )  
Exclude COVID-19 expenses   (333 )     (778 )           (3,502 )        
Exclude CDI amortization   (1,865 )     (1,864 )     (2,061 )     (7,732 )     (8,151 )  
Exclude state/municipal tax expense   (1,071 )     (1,196 )     (917 )     (4,355 )     (3,880 )  
Exclude REO operations   283       11       (40 )     190       (303 )  
Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties               (735 )           (735 )  
Exclude provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments   (1,203 )     (1,539 )           (3,559 )        
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 91,991       $ 86,196       $ 85,518       $ 352,128       $ 337,115    
                     
Net interest income before provision for credit losses (GAAP)   $ 121,437       $ 121,026       $ 119,491       $ 481,301       $ 468,919    
Non-interest income (GAAP)   23,509       28,222       20,282       98,616       81,941    
Total revenue   144,946       149,248       139,773       579,917       550,860    
Exclude net gain on sale of securities   (197 )     (644 )     (62 )     (1,012 )     (33 )  
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value   (1,704 )     (37 )     36       656       208    
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 143,045       $ 148,567       $ 139,747       $ 579,561       $ 551,035    
                     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   66.76   %   61.35   %   67.03   %   64.35   %   64.94   %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.31   %   58.02   %   61.19   %   60.76   %   61.18   %


TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Dec 31, 2019
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 1,666,264     $ 1,646,529     $ 1,594,034  
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net   394,547     396,412     402,279  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,271,717     $ 1,250,117     $ 1,191,755  
             
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 15,031,623     $ 14,642,075     $ 12,604,031  
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net   394,547     396,412     402,279  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 14,637,076     $ 14,245,663     $ 12,201,752  
Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP)   11.09 %   11.25 %   12.65 %
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.69 %   8.78 %   9.77 %
             
TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE            
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,271,717     $ 1,250,117     $ 1,191,755  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   35,159,200     35,158,568     35,751,576  
Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP)   $ 47.39     $ 46.83     $ 44.59  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)   $ 36.17     $ 35.56     $ 33.33  

 

CONTACT: MARK J. GRESCOVICH,
  PRESIDENT & CEO
  PETER J. CONNER, CFO
  (509) 527-3636

