Ahlers & Ogletree's three-day 'A Collector's Dream' auction, held online January 15th-17th, tops the $2 million mark

Chinese Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) carved cinnabar lidded box, 11 ¾ inches by 13 inches, showing a dragon chasing the flaming pearl and a character mark to the pearl on lid ($81,250).

Oil on canvas Portrait of Miss Kent by Sir Thomas Lawrence (British, 1769-1830), unsigned, 30 ¼ inches by 25 inches (sight, less frame) ($25,000).

English late 17th or early 18th century black lacquered japanned cabinet on a stand having an overall gilt chinoiserie landscape and foliate decoration ($21,080).

Oil on canvas equestrian painting by John Frederick Herring (British, 1795-1865), titled Horses and Goat Eating Turnips and Carrots (1848), artist signed and dated ($62,000).