NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INGRAM MICRO Switzerland Strengthens Cyber Security Portfolio with AppGuard’s Malware Disruption Technology

CHAM, Switzerland, January 26 - INGRAM MICRO Switzerland today announced that they have entered into a distribution agreement with AppGuard, a global endpoint security provider that disrupts malware to prevent security breaches.

Under the agreement, INGRAM MICRO will enhance its extensive cybersecurity offerings with AppGuard to help business partners and their customers operate more securely and efficiently by stopping the execution of malware exploits. AppGuard blocks malware at endpoints in real-time without the limitations and post-compromise costs of detection-based tools.

“In 2020 we witnessed a 300% increase in cyberattacks as organizations shifted to remote work and online banking applications as a result of COVID 19,” said Dominik Buchholz, INGRAM MICRO Software & Cyber Security Business Unit Manager. “Cyber criminals continue to launch an endless array of increasingly sophisticated attacks using unknown malware, often outsmarting traditional security tools. We are confident that through our agreement with AppGuard we will enhance the value and security we offer our partners and their customers,” said Buchholz.

“We are excited to be working with INGRAM MICRO Switzerland as our premier distributor for the Swiss market,” said Chuck Sackley, Executive Vice President of Global Market and Business Development at AppGuard Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with INGRAM MICRO to enable their channel network to improve the security posture of their customers by defeating malware.”

“Despite heavy investments in security technologies and personnel, breaches are happening at higher, more costly rates than ever,” said Maitland Muse, Executive Vice President of Channels and Strategic Alliances at AppGuard Inc. “Eliminating vulnerabilities is a real challenge. We are excited to have INGRAM MICRO as a strategic distribution partner to deliver our advanced malware disruption technology to their market.”

About INGRAM MICRO

INGRAM MICRO helps organizations realize the promise of technology. The company provides a full range of global technology and supply chain services to enterprises around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unmatched agility, deep market knowledge, and the trust and reliability that comes from decades of proven relationships set INGRAM MICRO apart and keep it ahead of the curve. Discover how INGRAM MICRO can help you realize the promise of technology. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com

Contact:

INGRAM MICRO Ltd.

Brunnmatt 14

6330 Cham

+41 41 784 33 00

info@ingrammicro.ch

ch.ingrammicro.com

About AppGuard

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-Works company and endpoint protection leader, prevents security breaches by blocking malware at endpoints in real-time. Without the limitations and post-compromise costs of detection-based tools, AppGuard’s award-winning and patented technology outsmarts malicious actors by disrupting known and unknown, fileless, and Zero-day exploits.

Contact:

AppGuard, Inc.

https://www.appguard.us/

Sarah Wolf

Marketing & Public Relations

swolf@appguard.us