Mantle314 spins off low-carbon construction consultancy as Mantle Developments

Mantle Developments helps companies develop clear and actionable strategies for developers and turn their projects into resilient, low-carbon models.

There is an opportunity to reduce embodied carbon in construction material extraction, manufacturing, delivery, and construction methods and shift the market towards materials which store carbon.” — Ryan Zizzo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantle314 today announced that its climate-smart construction division will now operate as a stand-alone company known as Mantle Developments. Ryan Zizzo who was the Co-Founder and COO of Mantle314 will lead the new firm as CEO. A civil engineer trained in structural design and environmental engineering, Ryan is one of North America’s leading experts on low-carbon construction. He has been focusing on sustainable construction for the past 12 years across North America and Europe. Mantle314 will continue to focus on corporate climate disclosure and reporting, climate strategy for identifying risks and opportunities as well as policy solutions, education, and training.

Climate change is impacting the construction industry. Future developments must increasingly be low- or zero-carbon and resilient to future climate conditions. Low carbon construction is moving beyond energy efficiency to include construction materials embodied carbon management (quantify, reduce, offset/remove, and disclose), and in some regions, regulation. Mantle Developments helps companies in these areas, developing clear and actionable strategies for development owners and project team members to tackle embodied carbon and turn their projects into resilient, low-carbon models for the future.

“The building sector accounts for over one-third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, with 11% of emissions coming from the manufacture and transport of construction materials,” said Ryan Zizzo, Founder and CEO, Mantle Developments. “There is a significant opportunity to not only reduce GHG emissions through reducing embodied carbon in construction material extraction, manufacturing, delivery, and construction methods but to shift the market towards materials which actually store carbon. This can move the construction industry from being a massive source of carbon emissions to becoming one or society’s primary ways to remove carbon from the atmosphere.”

“Mantle314 and Mantle Developments will cross-pollinate and look for opportunities to drive new business to each other,” said Laura Zizzo, Co-founder and CEO, Mantle314. “We will continue to collaborate as an interdisciplinary network that brings deep and wide climate knowledge to our clients.”

ABOUT MANTLE DEVELOPMENTS

Mantle Developments advises developers, design teams, policymakers, construction teams, and material suppliers to minimize their climate risk by quantifying and reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects and providing climate resilience strategies. We also source high-quality carbon offsets and/or removals for any residual carbon, and develop decarbonization and disclosure strategies for developers and project team members. Mantle Developments also helps construction projects obtain climate-related certifications and meet mandatory regulatory requirements, including LEED certification, Zero Carbon Building standard, the Global ESG Benchmarks for Real Assets (GRESB), the Toronto Green Standard, Vancouver’s Green Building Policy for Rezoning, various Climate Lenses, and more. We help clients develop and update construction-related codes, standards, and policies with current climate considerations.

www.mantledev.com



ABOUT MANTLE314

Founded in 2015, Mantle314 advises companies on climate-related risks and opportunities as well as low-carbon, resilient infrastructure and buildings. Our multi-disciplinary team of lawyers, business consultants and engineers bridge the gap between global climate best practices and decision-useful business strategies, informed by a broad range of perspectives and experience. We regularly draw upon our extensive network of leaders and practitioners; allowing our nimble, client-focused team to benefit from a wide breadth of valuable resources. Mantle314 helps private and public sector clients thrive in a low-carbon, climate-disrupted world by integrating climate change considerations into policies, projects, planning and portfolios. We have helped develop strategies for leading companies and global institutions in finance, insurance, property management, electricity, transportation and public sectors, among others. Our unique knowledge of international best practices helps clients stay ahead of the curve and lead where the rest of the market will soon follow.

www.mantle314.com