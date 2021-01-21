Volunteers learn how to use Human Rights Education to Improve their Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights Florida chapter held a Human Rights Educator webinar with 19 people in attendance. The training was delivered by the UHR Florida chapter Program Director, Niko Papaheraklis on Wednesday, January 20th.
“It’s beautiful to know people want to bring awareness on the subject of human rights, because we need more people shoulder to shoulder fighting this good fight for the sake of our future and our kids’ future,” stated Papaheraklis.
United for Human Rights is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious educational program dedicated to implementing the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, national and international levels. It does so by uniting leaders, educators, government and faith-based organizations and providing educational resources that bring human rights to life.
The Clearwater United for Human Rights center, the hub for all the group’s Florida activities, opened in July 2015 with the purpose of providing cities across Florida with the support and tools that will help make human rights known and applied at all levels of society.
Since the Center’s opening, UHR Florida chapter has provided free resources to over 1400 organizations, schools, non-profit organizations and individuals, giving them a platform to raise awareness on human rights.
In the webinar, Papaheraklis lectured on how to teach human rights utilizing UHR’s educational resources. He also covered the subject of “the purpose of an educator when teaching”. Being a veteran public speaker and having spoken at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, he also gave the teachers tips on how to successfully speak to any crowd.
The attendees, including community leaders and volunteers, were given the task of writing an essay explaining how they are going to promote and teach human rights in their communities. Upon completion of the essay, they will each be mailed a certificate of “Human Rights Advocate” and a free Educator’s Kit from UHR.
To participate in the next UHR training, follow “United for Human Rights Florida” on Facebook and Instagram. For more information and to schedule a private training seminar, contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 467-6960, or email Cristian@humanrights.com.
About United for Human Rights:
United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”
Cristian Vargas
United for Human Rights Florida
+1 7272657479
cristian@humanrights.com