American Battery Solutions Announces Expansion of its Michigan Tech Center
LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 -- American Battery Solutions, Inc. (ABS) [https://www.americanbatterysolutions.com/], announces the strategic expansion of its Tech Center and its growing footprint in Michigan.
The Tech Center expansion supports the company’s customer growth and partnerships adding to ABS’s growing talent-pool to leverage world-class solutions capable of meeting the energy demands of mid-sized commercial markets. ABS has increased engineering and other resources by more than 100% in the past year raising the total headcount to 100. It recently announced the launch of its first product line, the ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series™ of lithium-ion batteries for motive and industrial applications. These initiatives support the firm’s internal product development and customer-based programs. The ABS team of engineers is driving innovation and development across the energy storage and electric vehicle industry.
“This expansion at the Michigan Tech Center will enable us to more effectively meet the needs of our growing customer base and succeed faster by launching more standardized products quickly,” said Subhash Dhar, Founder, Chairman & CEO of American Battery Solutions. “Our solutions provide the fastest way for engineers to access new technology and accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. We are investing in future innovators and contributing towards sustainable development in the markets we serve.”
“ABS is currently in the process of executing several customer contracts and is in advanced stages of negotiations for additional contracts. Companies can differentiate themselves by adopting ABS manufactured solutions to enhance performance and reduce defects and improve quality,” Dhar said.
To extend its reach and maximize the impact of the Tech Center, ABS is also joining with mission-aligned organizations and experienced technology and business consultants, to provide world-class Li-Ion battery technology support and assistance.
About American Battery Solutions
ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. is comprised of some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry, possessing decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Collectively, ABS experts have helped launch battery programs for some of the most well-known programs like the GM EV1 and Chevrolet Volt with companies like General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, BMW, Daimler-Mercedes, Rivian, Karma and many others. Those experts are now applying this experience to the emerging and underserved transportation markets.
ABS operates a 40,000 sq. ft. Tech Center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose built State of The Art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio, It employs more than 100 people in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and California. Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and LinkedIn.
