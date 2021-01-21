MGH Institute of Health Professions Launches New England’s First Doctor of Speech-Language Pathology Program
The two-year program offers a personalized learning model, an interdisciplinary focus, and a commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.
It aims to develop highly effective leaders and practitioners who draw on cutting-edge clinical expertise and critical thinking abilities to advance the impact of our profession on patient outcomes.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston has launched New England’s first clinical Doctor of Speech-Language Pathology (SLPD) program.
— Program Director Dr. Bridget Perry
The post-professional program, which is primarily online, is designed for working speech-language pathologists who have a strong desire to assume advanced professional roles both within the field and within interprofessional teams, according to Dr. Bridget Perry, the program’s director.
“As a speech-language pathologist myself, I know firsthand many of the challenges SLPs face in clinical practice today,” said Perry, who earned a PhD in Rehabilitation Sciences in 2018 from the MGH Institute and is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. “Our new SLPD program aims to develop highly effective leaders and practitioners who draw on cutting-edge clinical expertise and critical thinking abilities to advance the impact of our profession on patient outcomes.”
The six-semester program, which has two points of entry (fall and summer), includes a flexible schedule with a blend of self-directed and optional weekly live classes to meet professionals’ individual schedules. The first class will start in September 2021.
The program has three other unique aspects:
• A personalized learning model. Students can customize coursework and take a deep dive into a specific area of interest. With guidance from a mentor or mentorship team within or outside the MGH Institute, students will complete a Capstone project designed to address their specific learning objectives within their clinical area of interest.
• An interdisciplinary focus. This approach promotes collaboration with peers and practitioners from across the health professions, creating team-building opportunities in every course. The program reinforces the importance of team care by sharing many core courses with the MGH Institute’s post-professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. Research shows that this patient-centered team approach creates optimum patient outcomes.
• A commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Topics, projects, and action plans that focus on influencing and promoting these critical issues in service delivery for clients are woven throughout the curriculum.
About MGH Institute of Health Professions
Team-based care, delivered by clinicians skilled in collaboration and communication, leads to better outcomes for patients. That’s why MGH Institute of Health Professions graduate school in Boston integrates interprofessional education into its academic programs. Approximately 1,600 students pursue post-baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in genetic counseling, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, speech-language pathology, health professions education, and rehabilitation sciences. The interprofessional learning model extends to hundreds of hospitals, and clinical, community, and educational sites in Greater Boston and beyond.
The MGH Institute is the only degree-granting affiliate of Mass General Brigham, New England’s largest health provider. It has educated more than 8,900 graduates since its 1977 founding. It is fully accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. Several programs are highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report. For the past decade, the IHP has been named a “Great College to Work For.”
John Shaw
MGH Institute of Health Professions
+1 978-761-0313
email us here