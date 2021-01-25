Shopping Cart Elite and Signifyd Partner to Virtually Eliminate E-commerce Fraud
Shopping Cart Elite’s e-commerce solutions partnered with Signifyd’s commerce protection expertise prove to be the perfect combination for businesses.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the latest accelerated shift in consumer behavior preferring shopping online versus in person, protecting the digital commerce experience has become more and more important.
Outdated online infrastructure paired with improved hacking technology from fraudulent players has made it all the more critical for businesses to protect both themselves and their customers. This fact alone makes the partnership between Shopping Cart Elite and Singifyd paramount to the success of e-commerce businesses around the world.
“In pursuit of dreams to start a successful enterprise, entrepreneurs are faced with many untold challenges that may stunt their business before it takes off. With the changing economy and shopping patterns of consumers, e-commerce proves again and again to be the preferred market of the future. We want to be positioned in such a way that can welcome the dynamic environment of the internet through this beneficial partnership. Signifyd specializes in identifying potentially fraudulent orders and users with their machine learning, while SCE has the market presence and experience. It's a match made in heaven for our customers in e-commerce!”
Igor Soshkin, CEO at Shopping Cart Elite
“We don’t think that merchants should have to become experts in payment fraud and consumer abuse. So, we’ve built solutions that financially guarantee our decisions while protecting brands and merchants from the full range of chargebacks. We’re pleased that our partnership with Shopping Cart Elite will bring our solutions and services to a larger audience, ultimately protecting more merchants from online fraud and consumer abuse.”
— Stefan Nandzik, Signifyd senior vice president of product and brand marketing
About Shopping Cart Elite
As a global leader in the e-commerce solutions space, Shopping Cart Elite is a company that provides solutions to optimize and automate online businesses of every size. They provide a software system that helps remove third-party apps on online stores that are most frequently found on the shopping cart page, while also providing enhanced marketing and SEO support to their roster of clients.
About Signifyd
Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, Belfast, and London.
