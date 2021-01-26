Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for StoneTek Imports, Inc.
StoneTek Imports, Inc. is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100% employee-owned company.PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneTek Imports, Inc. (StoneTek or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100% employee-owned company through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
Founded in 2007 by Mario Ferreira, the Company is located in New Bedford, MA. StoneTek is one of the largest importers, manufacturers and installers of natural stone and quartz countertops in New England. The Company's products and services are utilized in both residential and commercial projects for the wholesale industry. Over the years, partnerships have been built with overseas suppliers and local distributors to bring customers the widest selection of premium natural stone and quartz products such as Caesarstone, Cambria, Silestone, LG Viatera and others. The Company also offers a line of manufactured products using pre- and post-consumer recycled materials, glass and concrete, including eco, IceStone and Curava. The Company closely monitors industry trends aimed at maintaining eco-friendly re-cycle and re-use processes in manufacturing and installation of countertop products.
Founded in 1968, Atlantic Management Company, Inc. is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies from its offices in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sandra Smith
Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
+1 603-427-8500
email us here