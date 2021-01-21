Modern Living with kathy ireland® Online Live Stream and Air on Television for This Week’s Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals wrestling with infertility can now take a more active role in their journey thanks to a new science-backed platform that offers never-before-seen personalization.

One in six couples struggle to conceive. Fertilligence™ aims to boost the chances of conception by offering everything from meal planning assistance to stress reduction suggestions and exercise videos, all accessed via a comprehensive and secure app.

This Thursday, renowned lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland welcomes Head of Fertilligence™, Evgueni Malikov to her show, Modern Living with kathy ireland®, for a fascinating discussion about the future of custom fertility assistance.

This segment, airing on WEtv January 21, 2021, at 7:30am ET/PT, and LIVESTREAM at 8:00 pm ET/PT on our website will walk viewers through the Fertilligence™ platform for a behind-the-scenes look at the team, research and various modalities available to members interested in a lifestyle-first solution designed to help them start or grow their families.

About Fertiligence

Fertilligence™ was originated by a passionate team of patients like you and healthcare professionals from top academic medical centers and private clinics across the U.S. who saw a real gap in the existing fertility support model. Fertilligence™ is fully owned by Nestlé Health Science, a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science, committed to redefining the management of health, headquartered in Switzerland.

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is a weekly lifestyle television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe. Hosted by a lifestyle and business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in industries today. The show airs on WEtv as part of their sponsored content lineups. The shows extend beyond their weekly on-air programming with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.