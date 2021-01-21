Teletrac Navman Receives Iot Breakthrough Award for Smart City Deployment of the Year

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman , a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, today announced it is the winner of the 2021 Internet of Things (IoT) Breakthrough Award in the Smart City Deployment of the Year category. The award specifically highlights the cloud-based platform Opticom 360, which was built in partnership between Teletrac Navman and sister company Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) on the latest IoT technology stack.



The solution uses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide an integrated suite of fleet management applications, including vehicle location, driver performance and a host of options to enhance efficiency and safety, including traffic signal priority control. Opticom 360 revolutionizes the public sector space by bringing together a smart city version of traffic signal priority control and end-to-end fleet management functionalities, all under a single, connected cloud platform.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for our innovation on this game-changing technology,” said Nick Jones, president of Teletrac Navman. “Our partnership with GTT is rooted in the integration of the patented emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption capabilities of GTT’s Opticom smart city solution and the AI-enabled, end-to-end fleet optimization features in Teletrac Navman’s TN360 platform.”

“It is tremendous to see Opticom 360 being recognized by the industry,” said Nicole Rennalls, president of GTT. “As cities continue to grow, they will need to be able to leverage the data from this innovative telematics platform to make smart decisions in real-time, decisions that can help them operate more efficiently, reduce waste, and most importantly, save lives.”

The IoT Breakthrough Awards are bestowed by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today’s most competitive technology categories. The awards identify the world’s best IoT companies, products and people, and Teletrac Navman joins a list of top organizations recently recognized, including General Electric, Cisco, Emerson and Samsung.

In addition to Teletrac Navman’s advanced Opticom 360 platform, the company offers a host of other AI-enabled products, including its TN360 platform and its Solar Tracker that allows fleet managers to view all of their trailers and non-powered assets simultaneously on the same system. To learn more about these and other Teletrac Navman offerings, visit teletracnavman.com

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

About Global Traffic Technologies

GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities worldwide. GTT’s Opticom intelligent transportation solutions help to increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Thousands of emergency, transit and traffic agencies have trusted the innovative, comprehensive Opticom traffic solutions for more than 50 years. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in traffic management systems, having an installed base of more than 180,000 connected devices in over 3,100 municipalities worldwide, including 41 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gtt.com.

Media Contact for Teletrac Navman:

Andrew King

Bastion Elevate

914-513-6895

andrew@bastionelevate.com