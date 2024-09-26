Hepsiburada Announces its Board Committees’ Composition and Enhanced Risk Committee Function

ISTANBUL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ: HEPS), (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that the Board of Directors (recently appointed by the General Assembly of Shareholders of the Company on September 12, 2024), in accordance with the Turkish Commercial Code, has determined the composition of its Committees and assigned additional functions to its Risk Committee.



Effective September 21, 2024, the Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors are composed of the following members:

Audit Committee: Mr. Tayfun Bayazıt, Mr. Ahmet Ashaboğlu and Mr. Stefan Gross-Selbeck.

Risk Committee: Mr. Ahmet Ashaboğlu, Mr. Tayfun Bayazıt and Mr. Tolga Babalı.

Corporate Governance Committee: Mr. Hikmet Ersek, Mr. Ahmet Ashaboğlu and Mr. Tolga Babalı.



Mr. Hikmet Ersek has been appointed as a new member of the Corporate Governance Committee replacing Mr. Tayfun Bayazıt, who will remain a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee. The composition of the Committees has remained otherwise unchanged compared to the previous term.

The distribution of duties within the Board of Directors’ Committees, including the assignment of the role of chairperson, will be decided subsequently by each of the Committees.

The Board of Directors has determined that Messrs. Ersek, Bayazıt, Ashaboğlu and Gross-Selbeck qualify as independent directors. The Board of Directors has also determined that all members of the Audit Committee satisfy the audit committee member independence requirements set forth in Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Nasdaq’s listing rules, and that they are Audit Committee financial experts as defined under the applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq’s listing rules. Therefore, all members of the Audit Committee have the required financial literacy and sophistication under Nasdaq’s listing rules.

The Board of Directors has further determined that the Risk Committee will start working as an Early Detection of Risk Committee in accordance with the Turkish Commercial Code effective as of the beginning of calendar year 2025. In this enhanced capacity, the Early Detection of Risk Committee will be expected to convene six times per year (instead of four) and to report to the Board of Directors every two months.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 66 million members with over 264 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 101 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada’s payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 55 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@hepsiburada.com

Media Contact

corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com

