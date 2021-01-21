Inspirentia (SA) partners with Aptus Data Labs to bring new age international Business Solutions to the SA market
The alliance helps Clients improve decision making, solve complex problems & develop smart growth strategies using Data Analytics and cutting-edge technologiesSOUTH AFRICA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirentia, a strategy advisory and technology firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Aptus Data Labs, an international Advanced analytics solutions/product development and consulting company based in the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru. As part of this agreement, Inspirentia will bring Aptus Data Labs’ flagship product - aptplan – an AI/ML based intelligent supply planning solution to their clients in South Africa for accurate demand forecasting that may be used for any supply chain application. Inspirentia will be supported Aptus Data Labs for installation, configuration, user training, implementation, and 24x7 application support for its African clients.
Inspirentia’s CEO and Founder, Dr Pravin Semnarayan, opines that Inspirentia’s Clients would reap tangible benefits and be able to plot an accelerated growth path by leveraging the immense untapped potential of their accumulated big data, thereby extracting maximum business value. He believes that Advanced Analytics and the use of AI and other new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, Bots & Deep Machine Learning are crucial to providing the insights needed in the development of durable business strategies, optimization of operations and in solving complex business problems. This is especially relevant in our current economic climate, where breakthrough results are needed, despite rampant uncertainty and challenging market conditions.
Furthermore, Inspirentia Institute together with AptusLearn, aims to drive sustainable change via professional education to both Clients and budding Data Science Professionals in the areas of Business Science, Data Science, AI, Data Engineering, Machine Learning and Advanced Analytics.
Commenting on the partnership, Samir Kumar Sahoo, Chief Executive, Aptus Data Labs, said “We are pleased to partner with Inspirentia. We firmly believe that this partnership will greatly benefit companies in the Manufacturing, Retail, e-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemical, and Food industries, to name but a few, to predict accurately their demand in a quicker and much more accurate way. aptplan’s ML/AI engine and business functionalities serves as a powerful end-to-end solution for supply chain planning. It demonstrates our commitment in delivering best-in-class technologies and business solutions to the global industry with key focus on innovation in demand forecasting, demand sensing and optimization of distribution planning. This solution is available in cloud platforms, supporting all databases and capable of integration into all existing ERPMs”
About Aptus Data Labs
Aptus Data Labs is an innovative Data Engineering and Advanced Analytics company with over 200 qualified professionals in Data Science, AI, ML and other specialized technologies. Besides building analytical solutions & products, the company provides consulting and technical services to enterprises of all sizes across different industries, including Supply Chain, Retail & Consumer Industries, Financial Services and Manufacturing. Founded under the credo ‘Big Decisions Assured’, Aptus Data Labs offers Advanced Analytics platforms that help businesses make quick data-driven decisions required to sustain and grow in tandem with evolving industry trends.
For more information, visit www.aptusdatalabs.com and www.aptplan.ai
About Inspirentia
Inspirentia is a strategy advisory, technology and education firm. Inspirentia’s Clients benefit from the synergies and triangulation between these complementary competencies of advisory, technology and education. Inspirentia delivers breakthrough achievement for Clients through strategic thinking and implementation, operational optimization, and solving complex problems using advanced technologies and intellectual capital. Inspirentia Institute builds knowledge excellence in the Board, Executive Team and the Organisation to ensure sustainability of the strategies created and solutions implemented.
Dr Pravin Semnarayan
Inspirentia Institute
+27115681158 ext.
pravin@inspirentia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn