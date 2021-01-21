ORL launches new active lifestyle travel set

ORL's New Toothpaste & Mouthwash Travel Kit

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 harmful ingredients can be found in most oral care brands that consumers use daily. This shocking statistic has led ORL (pronounced “O-R-L”) to develop a product line free of these harmful ingredients.

The brand launched into the new year with the ultimate combination travel set of their perfect 7.0 pH balanced Fresh Mint toothpaste and mouthwash. The introduction of this highly requested travel set is now available direct to consumers on their website, internationally via Amazon, and at select US retail partners.

Designed with today's consumer and retailer in mind, these new TSA-friendly sized items allow for planning safe local staycations and long-distance trips. The travel set is packaged in recyclable 1oz glass bottles designed with mess-free pumps and with an innovative mouthwash concentrate to last for more than 20 individual days.

"Our customers have spoken, and we have delivered! This travel set delivers all the benefits our customers and retail partners know and love, in easy-to-use, eco-friendly sizes. ORL stands to our commitment to including the best natural and organic ingredients free from over 100 harmful ingredients found across many national brands in recyclable packaging. Our team is committed to continually improving the customer experience."

-Howard Kaufman, CEO ORL

ORL's proprietary formulation includes organic xylitol, plant-based essential oils, and vitamins & minerals. Retail partners can now easily display the products in multiple spots throughout their stores, such as the beauty aisle and check-out areas. The new travel set suggested retail is $16.99.

ORL's commitment to providing clean ingredients free from alcohol, parabens, gluten, and fluoride truly sets them apart from the rest. ORL is proud to be part of PETA's Beauty without Bunnies program, only using cruelty-free and vegan ingredients.

About ORL

Founded in 2019, ORL is a leading non-toxic oral care brand that has caught US retailers' attention across the country, including Erewhon, Harvest Market, and CBD Emporium—founded by four experienced business dreamers who are passionate about improving one's health without harmful ingredients and helping our overall environment. The ORL team is committed to providing the best oral care products for the entire family, delivering a perfect 7.0 pH balance supporting better oral care and overall health in eco-friendly glass packaging. ORL ensures the highest quality standards by sourcing and manufacturing their products in state-of-the-art FDA approved and USDA certified organic facilities in the USA.

The compare tool on ORL's website allows customers to plug in their current oral care products to learn about harmful ingredients found in many oral care products: https://orlcares.com/pages/compare-mouthwash-and-toothpaste

Where to find ORL

ORL www.orlcares.com

ORL CBD www.orlcbd.com

Amazon https://tinyurl.com/AmazonORL