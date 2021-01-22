Legend Roofs Earns Owens Corning Preferred Contractor Distinction
Legend Roofs, the newest Owens Corning Preferred Contractor is proud to serve Norman and the entire Oklahoma City, OK areas.
With over a decade of industry experience and serving the greater Norman Oklahoma area, Legend Roofs is excited and honored to become the newest Owens Corning Roofing Preferred Contractor Program”NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman, OK based roofing contractor, Legend Roofs announced today they were hand-selected by Owens Corning to join the elite roofers in the United States. Legend Roofs is now the newest Preferred Roofing Contractor ™ in the Owens Corning network.
The Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor ™ network is considered one of the most exclusive roofing networks in the country. Hand-selected for commitment to client service, excellence in roof installations, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Owens Corning Preferred roofers represent less than three percent of the roofing contractors in the entire roofing industry.
In order to be selected into the number one recognized brand, Owens Corning’s elite Contractor network, Legend Roofs had to meet high standards, including a minimum of five years’ experience, a clean profile with the Better Business Bureau, $1MM in general liability insurance, endorsements from distributors, a thorough Dun and Bradstreet background check, having all required state and local licenses, as well as having passed all Owens Corning roofing application testing.
The stringent Owens Corning roof application testing ensures Legend Roofs has a clear understanding of proper roofing shingle installation and the Preferred Promise ™. Owens Corning Preferred Contractors are focused on installing the Owens Corning Roofing System, which is more than just roofing shingles. Homeowners will have the opportunity to receive the Owens Corning Preferred Roofing System Limited Warranty when a roof is installed by a Preferred Roofing Contractor. The Preferred Warranty can only be offered by a Preferred Roofing Contractor with Owens Corning.
“With over a decade of roofing industry experience and serving the greater Norman Oklahoma area, Legend Roofs is excited and honored to become the newest member of the elite Owens Corning Roofing Preferred Contractor Program.” Said Jon Giuliano, Owner, Legend Roofs.
Owens Corning not only stands behind the Owens Corning roofing products but also the workmanship of the Preferred Contractors. This is just one more way Legend Roofs, an Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor, can provide greater peace of mind to its roofing clients, including extended roofing system warranties that offer workmanship coverage.
About Legend Roofs
Legend Roofs was founded in the north Norman Oklahoma area. Legend quickly expanded services to the entire Oklahoma City Oklahoma metro areas. Legend Roofs is a local roofing contractor experienced in roof repair as well as insurance-related roof damage. Jon Giuliano one of the owners of Legend Roofs has been in the roofing industry for many years and opened Legend Roofs when he saw that homeowners could be given a better overall roofing experience. Legend Roofs was founded on customer experience excellence.
ABOUT OWENS CORNING:
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is a leading global producer of residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. A Fortune® 500 company for 61 consecutive years, Owens Corning is committed to driving sustainability by delivering solutions, transforming markets, and enhancing lives. Celebrating its 78th anniversary in 2016, Owens Corning is a market-leading innovator of glass-fiber technology with sales of $5.2 billion in 2015 and about 14,000 employees in 27 countries on five continents. Additional information is available at
