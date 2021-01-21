SonaCare Medical Announces Successful Training and Cases in China
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonaCare Medical, the leading developer and manufacturer of high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first HIFU cases at Shanghai East Huadong Hospital in China in late December 2020. These are the first HIFU cases completed in the country following NMPA approval in July 2020, representing a tremendous effort on behalf of all parties amidst a global pandemic. Mr. Richard Yang, SonaCare Board of Director said, “Between December of 2020 the end of January 2021, the company has sold and installed 3 new Sonablate systems in China and have orders pending at some of China’s most recognized top tier hospitals who are building centers of excellence around imaging and precision guided treatment. This is a monumental achievement, especially during a period of global crisis.”
Mr. Brad Snow, SonaCare Medical CEO, said, “The last twelve months presented hurdles to every industry, forcing companies to pivot and adjust their strategy and SonaCare was no exception. The SonaCare Medical team excelled in ways that demonstrated the true meaning of determination and professionalism. We are poised now to support China both within the country and from afar. We are excited to have brought cutting edge technology to the People’s Republic.”
Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 9, 2015, many thousands of patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 60+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.
Sonablate® has 501(K) clearance in the U.S. and is indicated for the transrectal high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostate tissue. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC
SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 501(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate®500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S., Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.
For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or other factors.
