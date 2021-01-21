"Change The World" Screening in Asia at Seoul International Short Film Festival
Angelena Bonet's multi-award winning documentary "Change the World" is screening at Seoul International Short Film Festival from 17 - 23 January 2021.
It's an absolute honor to have my film screened in Seoul! Knowing my journey and music are resonating in this part of the world has truly touched my heart. My message is one of peace, love and unity.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian film producer and singer, Angelena Bonet, has her multi-award winning documentary film “Change The World” currently screening at the Seoul International Short Film Festival. Bonet’s biopic documentary film, which she has produced in its entirety, has won 135 film festival awards around the globe. The inspiring film is now being screening in Asia, most recently at the Tokyo International Short Film Festival in December where she was a Finalist. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival 2020.
— Angelena Bonet
Angelena Bonet is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. With a fierce commitment to helping victims heal and take back their life, she brings to bear a multitude of talents, wisdom and personal experience. Only from the depths of her despair and darkest days has she truly found her voice and the courage to share her experiences and to speak out about issues generally swept under the carpet by society. Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" which are all available to rent or buy on Vimeo. A former Australian supermodel and actress, Angelena gave her career away after two life changing experiences, which she has chronicled in her documentary “Change The World”. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards.
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Bonet believes that women’s voices need to be heard more than ever, especially as domestic violence has risen during the global Covid-19 pandemic. No longer can this sickness within our society be hidden and ignored. It’s a time of reckoning and humanity has the opportunity to heal and find a more harmonious was of being. She is honored to be instrumental in creating change and awareness by being transparent with her own experiences and encourage other women to stand up and speak out also. True power comes from within when we choose to take responsibility for our own healing and practice forgiveness and self love. She is an example that one can not only survive, but thrive.
Seoul International Short Film Festival is a place for unique and underrated films to be seen, films that experience with new methods of narrating their stories. Their festival has two sections, namely 'International' and 'Asian'. In the International section, they select films that explore the human condition and focus on the issues we are facing today. Independent films that deal with refugees and immigrants, the LGBT community, and women and their everyday struggles are our top priority. In the 'Asian' section, they focus on the problems in Asia such as the conflicts in the Middle East and how people in these countries live through war and chaos. A light is also shone on the cinema in the Far East. The selected films are judged by an outstanding group of juries who announce the winners after carefully watching and analyzing each film. At Seoul International Short Film Festival, they try their best to introduce and promote the film, and hope their reviews can help filmmakers with their careers. Official Selections are now screening from 17 - 23 of January and tickets are available on their website.
