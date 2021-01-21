GO! Pest Control Awarded Best of 2020 by HomeStars

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa region has received the top award by one of the world’s most trusted marketplaces.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Go! Pest Control announced today that it has been awarded Best of 2020 by HomeStars.

“We consider it an honor to receive this prestigious award from HomeStars,” said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control.

HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. Whether individuals are starting a major renovation or just need a small repair, the company has pros across Canada to help users of the platform accomplish their project. HomeStars’ mission is to give people the tools they need to hire right the first time for every home improvement project.

GO! Pest Control, which won the same award in 2019 and has also been listed in the top three for pest control in Ottawa since 2015, specializes in pest control for insects and rodents; Wildlife removal control and relocation; Prevention work, caulking, and more.

As to how customers rate GO! Pest Control, one customer who hired the company for an exterior extermination job, highly recommended the company in his HomeStars review.

“So I guess I didn’t expect that some of the friendliest services I’ve ever been so fortunate to receive would come from an extermination service,” the reviews says. “They are knowledgeable, accommodating, kind, and trustworthy. This wasn’t a service I ever expected to need, but I am so glad this company exists to help people out with unforeseen problems like pest issues. I wouldn’t look elsewhere. This is a solid team, and they make you feel very comfortable with what would otherwise be an uncomfortable problem.”

But that’s not all. A second customer added, “We had a problem with raccoons taking out our soffits from the dormer. Chris was very considerate and did a great job replacing the soffits and securing them. He is determined that we are more than satisfied with his work and promised to come back if there were issues. We have been very happy with the work done by Go! Pest Control and would recommend them for any pest control.”

For more information, please visit www.gopestcontrol.ca/pest-control-and-wildlife-removal and https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness st,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada