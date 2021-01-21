Green Globe Certified Bastion Hotels Group
Green Globe Certification has provided the necessary guidelines for implementation of an effective green strategy at individual properties.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe member Bastion Hotels Group received its first certification in 2015. Currently 30 hotels are certified with a new property joining the growing list in 2020 – The Bastion Hotel Arnhem. There are plans for Bastion Hotel Nijmegen to open in mid 2021 after a rebuild and Green Globe re-certification is expected to take place then.
Bastion Hotels adhere to a Sustainability Management Plan that encompasses key areas of sustainable management and operations including water, energy and waste management, and social and environmental awareness. Green Globe Certification has provided the necessary guidelines for implementation of an effective green strategy that can be rolled out at individual properties over a specific timeframe.
Best Practices at Bastion Hotels
Best practices at current certified properties have focussed on conserving energy more efficiently, reducing the use of single-use plastics and decreasing carbon emissions.
The Bastion Hotels Group has paid extra attention to energy saving measures in the last two years. In 2019 and 2020 additional LED lights and motion sensors were installed at several properties.
The head office of Bastion Hotels is aware of the amount of plastic used across all hotels. In 2019-2020 in efforts to reduce plastic waste, all plastic spoons were replaced with wooden alternatives in take away lunch boxes. This initiative is in line with legislation adopted in The Netherlands to ban disposable plastic products from July 2021.
To minimize environmental impacts, green electricity was utilized at all Bastion Hotels in the period from January 2019 to December 2020. This is a major contribution toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions as the properties are located in four distinct regions of The Netherlands - Amsterdam Region, Rotterdam Region, and the Northern and Southern Regions of The Netherlands.
For further information please see www.bastionhotels.com. The Bastion Hotels Group’s Sustainability Management Plan 2020-2021 can be viewed here.
The following Bastion properties have successfully achieved their Green Globe Certification and Re-Certification.
• Bastion Hotel Almere
• Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Airport
• Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Amstel
• Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Noord
• Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Zuidwest
• Bastion Hotel Apeldoorn Het Loo
• Bastion Hotel Barendrecht
• Bastion Hotel Breda
• Bastion Hotel Brielle Europoort
• Bastion Hotel Bussum Hilversum
• Bastion Hotel Den Haag Rijswijk
• Bastion Hotel Dordrecht Papendrecht
• Bastion Hotel Eindhoven
• Bastion Hotel Geleen
• Bastion Hotel Groningen
• Bastion Hotel Heerlen
• Bastion Hotel Leeuwarden
• Bastion Hotel Leiden Oegstgeest
• Bastion Hotel Leiden Voorschoten
• Bastion Hotel Maastricht Centrum
• Bastion Hotel Roosendaal
• Bastion Hotel Rotterdam Alexander
• Bastion Hotel Rotterdam Zuid
• Bastion Hotel Schiphol Hoofddorp
• Bastion Hotel Tilburg
• Bastion Hotel Utrecht
• Bastion Hotel Vlaardingen
• Bastion Hotel Zaandam
• Bastion Hotel Zoetermeer
• Best Western Hotel Amsterdam Airport
