Now Hiring! TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist 1 Firearms Unit Nashville Crime Laboratory

MONTHLY SALARY: $3,777 – $5,860

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 14218. This position will be posted on January 20 – 26, 2021 for five business days.