Raptic's Samsung Galaxy S21 Case Launch

Raptic launches new line of Shield Cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Series devices.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raptic’s Protective Samsung Galaxy S21 Case Launch

Raptic, a leading manufacturer of slim protective cases with an eye towards honest simplistic design, introduces the Raptic Shield case collection for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Raptic’s line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MILSTD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched. Raptic offers free shipping for all Galaxy S21 cases within the US and lifetime warranty.

The Raptic Shield ($29.99) for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

• Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection

• Antimicrobial solution infused in the frame & back to keep your phone hygienically clean

• Honeycomb interior lining adds shock absorption for drops

• Clear polycarbonate back shows off the Galaxy’s sleek design and color

• Anodized aluminum frame, available in Red, Black, or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the Galaxy S21 while making the case even easier to put on/take off

• Compatible with all Qi Certified Wireless chargers

• Cases available for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra



About Raptic:

Born and built in Los Angeles, Raptic prides itself on crafting electronic accessories that fit seamlessly into your world. Everything we offer, from our protective phone cases to our charging stations, are built with the L.A. lifestyle in mind, combining sophisticated details with strong protection to elevate the concept of drop-proof accessories. We use premium materials designed to function from the boardroom to brunch to backpacking across the globe—everything is crafted to be infinitely usable. With an eye toward the future, we’re constantly looking for new ways to explore technology, make use of unique materials and employ refined, honest design to deliver industry-leading products that enhance your life and meet the demands of living in an Urban Jungle.

Strong design. Built to Last. Learn more about Raptic at www.rapticstrong.com

