January 20, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

~ On the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris ~

RICHMOND (January 20, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring released the below statement following the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Today, we watched the transfer of power from one President to another that is a hallmark of our democracy. Today, we move forward as one country into a new era where kindness, civility, and decency are once again represented at the highest levels of our government. Today, history was made as Kamala Harris, a former state Attorney General, became the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to be sworn in as Vice President. And today, after four long years of chaos in the Oval Office, Virginians collectively breathed a sigh of relief as Joseph R. Biden, Jr. became the 46th President of the United States of America.

“The last four years have been marked by falsehoods, violence, and attempts to undermine our democracy in almost every conceivable way. I take pride in knowing that we have fought for Virginians’ human and civil rights and against the former administration’s overreaches and attacks, but I am ready to again have a President who works for all of us.

“Congratulations to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration – I look forward to working with you over these next four years as you work to make this country a more fair, just, and equal place for all Virginians and all Americans.”