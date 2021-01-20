Update #3: Governor Scott Tests Negative for COVID-19

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19. As his most recent potential exposure occurred at Tuesday’s briefing, in accordance with Vermont Department of Health guidance, he will continue to fulfill his duties while in quarantine and will be tested again on Tuesday, January 26.

“Everyone from the Administration currently in quarantine is feeling good and remains focused on our pandemic response,” the Governor said. “We appreciate the expressions of support and we will keep everyone updated, every step of the way.”

The Governor’s Office will provide another update tomorrow.

