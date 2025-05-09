Governor Phil Scott Announces 2025 Downtown Transportation Fund Grantees

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the 2025 recipients of Vermont Downtown Transportation Fund awards. This year, the Community Investment Board chose eight Designated Downtowns and Village Centers to share $1,452,405 in funding.

“Our historic downtowns and village centers are part of what makes Vermont so special,” said Governor Scott. “Keeping them vibrant is a priority for my Administration and I want to thank the Community Investment Board for endorsing these projects.”

The Downtown Transportation Fund makes investments in infrastructure and public spaces, stimulates private investment, and creates a sense of identity and pride in Vermont’s downtowns by helping municipalities pay for transportation-related capital improvements within or serving a Designated Downtown or Village Center.

“These grants will be put to use to make these communities more inviting to guests and residents,” said Alex Farrell, Vermont Housing and Community Development Commissioner and chair of the Community Investment Board Chair. “Whether it’s increasing walkability, supporting multi-modal transportation, or providing better lighting, these are important investments that benefit everyone.”

Below are highlights from this year’s awarded projects:

Town of Brattleboro, Bridge Street Enhancements Project: $124,405

Support walkability via enhancements to Bridge Street and the intersection of Main Street, Bridge Street, and Vernon Street.

City of Burlington, Great Streets Main Street Project: $200,000

Installation of streetscape amenities along Main Street, including benches, bike racks, a bus shelter, and granite elevation indicators.

City of Essex Junction, Essex Junction Multimodal Train and Bus Station Improvements: $200,000

Renovating and adding to the existing station building to include a pitched roof canopy and lighting.

Town of Hardwick, Hardwick Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project: $200,000

Demolition and replacement of the deteriorated, unsafe, and currently closed pedestrian bridge with a new ADA compliant pedestrian bridge.

Town of Hinesburg, Town Common Project: $128,000

Add two entryways from existing sidewalks along Route 116, signage, sidewalk, a gravel path, more parking on connector road.

Town of Lyndon, Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project: $200,000

Installation of four raised crosswalks with curb extensions and four light posts at each crosswalk, upgrading existing ten light posts.

City of Montpelier, Montpelier’s Downtown Illumination Project: $200,000

Assessment and repair of street lights and outlets damaged by the July 2023 flood; installation of a new light on State Street; adding permanent lighting systems to Main Street Bridge, Taylor Street Bridge, North Branch Pedestrian Bridge, Winooski Pedestrian Bridge, and Spring Street Bridge.

Town of Waterbury, Foundry Street and Bidwell Lane Streetscape Improvements: $200,000

Add wayfinding signage, flower baskets, and illuminated grapevine balls; install sidewalk on Foundry Street; replace street lights.

Since its inception in 1999, the Downtown Transportation Fund has invested more than $17 million in Vermont’s downtowns and villages. Visit DHCD’s website to learn more about the 2025 Downtown Transportation Fund grantees.

