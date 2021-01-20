Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor’s Office – Statement by Governor David Ige on executive order to rejoin Paris Agreement

Statement by Governor David Y. Ige:

“On the day of President Biden’s inauguration, we welcome his executive order bringing the United States back into the world community by rejoining the Paris Agreement. The climate crisis is a global challenge and a global opportunity, one for which the United States is ready to resume its mantle thanks to the persistent leadership of Hawaiʻi and our fellow states. Hawaiʻi is a national leader in climate action, embracing the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement in law and igniting a race to 100% renewable electricity among the states and around the world. Even with the most dire economic conditions since World War II, Hawai‘i is on track to become a resilient, carbon-free economy. We stand ready to work with President Biden and his new administration.”

 

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

