Perfectly Precious Poohlicious
…Made Perfect in the eyes of his mommy
Precious Poohlicious is made perfect in the eyes of his Mommy. Everything about him from his chubby cheeks, to his bright eyes, to his twinkle toes and smiles make him who he is — Perfectly Precious Poohlicious. The adorable, lifelike illustrations will dazzle you and warm your heart. The book includes ten cute and catchy, easy-to-sing songs that will make you feel the love of his Mommy and bring joy to anyone who sings them. The story is written through the eyes of Poohlicious who knows he is
There is also an CD that complements the book by Grammy Award Nominee and Amazon best-selling children’s author, Thornton Cline!
“This short, sweet story will tug at your heart and put a smile on your face. Little ones will want to hear it over and over again” _ Crystal Bowman, bestselling children’s author
About Mary:
Mary Elizabeth Jackson is the award-winning author of the Poohlicious children’s book series. The third book available from 2020 is "Poohlicious Oh the Wonder of Me". Jackson focuses on writing empowering books for kids. She has a mid-grade reader coming out late 2020 with co-writer Thornton Cline called "Cheers from Heaven".
Jackson is an ambassador advocate for special needs and disability for Autism Tennessee and her other show is about education, interviews, and resources for families in the disability world.
Jackson also has some adult books in the works and a project that is for the special needs’ community as well as an eight-book series for young children. In addition to that, Jackson is the co-host of Writers TV, a show dedicated to the growth and prosperity of the writing community and Special Needs TV, a show that focuses on conversations about Special Needs, Differently Abled, and Disabilities
She is a very busy mom and wife and loves nature as well as being creative any chance she gets and inspiring others to believe in themselves. She lives in the Nashville area, USA, with her hubby, three kids and a dog.
About Thornton:
Ever since his mother signed him up for piano lessons at age five, Thornton Cline has been writing non-stop. With over 1,000 published songs, 150 recorded songs, 32 traditionally published adult, children’s and YA books published, Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. In 2017, Cline won a first place Maxy Literary Award for “Best Children’s Young Adult Book”. Thornton Cline’s books have appeared at the top of the Amazon bestselling charts. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice-in-a row and has received a platinum award for certified sales of over one million units in Europe. Thornton Cline received his first number one radio worldwide hit song in November 2020 with Nashville pop artist, Luckie Boy. “Cry Myself to Sleep” remained in the top 5 charts for over seven weeks.
Cline continues to mentor, speak, teach, and inspire aspiring authors and songwriters around the world. When Cline isn't writing, he is teaching at Welch College in Middle Tennessee. He resides in Hendersonville, Tennessee with his wife, Audrey and their cat, Kiki.. You can follow all the latest updates on his books and songs at his website, ThorntonCline.com; Thornton Douglas Cline on Facebook, @ClineThornton on Twitter, and @ThorntonCline on Instagram. Mrs P: Your Hair’s On Fire is Thornton Cline’s debut book with INtense Publishing.
