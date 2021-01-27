IDGITAL, LLC. Announces New Enterprise Telehealth Platform (ETP)
IDGITAL, a leading RIS/PACS replacement provider expands offerings, adds Enterprise Telehealth Platform (ETP).
...even though we can deploy them independently, all aspects of our platform utilize the best of multiple technologies and are built 100% on the Google Cloud Platform.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDGITAL LLC., A leading provider of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) announced the global, clinical release of its zero-footprint, end-to-end, Enterprise Telehealth Platform (ETP). ETP, developed with modern cloud technology, brings next generation tools to telehealth, delivering performance, security, lower cost, and advanced, flexible workflows.
— John Hopkins, CEO
IDGITAL leverages innovative and reliable technologies with decades of healthcare experience to deploy a robust Enterprise Telehealth Platform. IDGITAL’s ETP simplifies the encounter, interfaces with EMR/RIS/PACS, and connects entire communities and healthcare networks in a way that dramatically reduces costs and improves clinical outcomes.
Currently, most medical facilities deploy telehealth to some degree, and the trend spiked recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, most providers are deploying a basic video conferencing technology or some other off-the-shelf telehealth or University branded solution that only solves the problem of unnecessary in-person visits while providing limited, basic features. These solutions, although readily deployed, often lack the security, cost savings, telehealth workflow tools, and other benefits provided by IDGITAL’s ETP.
“Healthcare providers have seen a challenging year so far with profitability and facing new methods of operating. I applaud all the people who jumped up, acted, and enabled telehealth in their communities in response to COVID-19. It was a prompt response, and it had to be. However, due to the haste in which many responded, the solutions, especially in rural areas, are full of holes and lack important capabilities, thus creating a new set of problems. Billing, scheduling, prescriptions, health records, as well as physician collaboration, can be streamlined to reduce costs and improve outcomes, but most often, they’re not.” Tim Hogan, Vice President of Growth.
IDGITAL’s ETP enables healthcare providers to have one seamless, efficient workflow and is ideally suited for Office-Based Care (for example family practice, pediatrician, cardiologist, mental health) and Post Acute Care (basically any patient with a future of follow-ups). In many cases, it’s less about video visits and more about efficiently and effectively providing care and connecting with your healthcare community in a manner that lowers cost and improves outcomes.
IDGITAL’s ETP is improving provider costs, patient outcomes, and the entire patient experience by incorporating and perfecting features including:
100% Google Cloud Platform Infrastructure. Reliable, efficient, scalable, Innovative.
Enterprise Solution - Ideal for small practices or large hospital networks with multiple locations, affiliated with multiple physician groups, and multiple EMR’s to integrate.
Scheduling module - Sends emails and or texts, syncs with Google Calendar between devices.
Customizable practitioner workflow - Configurable encounter notes at the specialty, practice, and practitioner level.
Google Voice technology - Allows for integrated voice dictation in multiple parts of the platform.
Optional RIS/PACS integration - Provides a more comprehensive patient experience.
A fully integrated, fully functional, 3D capable medical imaging viewer - View, mark-up, and share images from any device.
Convenient Patient Portal - Mobile friendly and HIPAA compliant.
Apps for iOS and Android - For clinicians and patients.
Copay transactions - Collected via Google Pay or credit card and are triggered by email and text.
Other Billing tools - Incorporates CPT codes to assist with billing.
Dashboards - Built with customizable Google Data Studio for effective management.
Downloadable discharge notes.
Prescriptions - Delivered to pharmacies via electronic transfer or fax.
EMR integration - Interfaces are surprisingly simple and fast.
Collaboration tools - Communicate with other clinicians in your community and network.
Zero-footprint, no software or hardware to install.
Access to our Multispecialty Physician Co-op.
IDGITAL is leveraging the best minds and the most advanced technologies to deploy better solutions with improved patient outcomes while reducing costs. IDGITAL’s core strengths stem from these major factors:
The IDGITAL Development team. They are a modern, dynamic, and innovative technology development team that comprises the greatest minds and technologies of the industries’ leading providers of diagnostic AI and ML, Diagnostic viewer technologies, and a mammography tracking system built into the dictation platform.
Experience - IDGITAL’s executive and management teams, with decades of experience in hospital and telehealth workflow, are leading the company in the design and deployment of doctor driven, patient-centric solutions that assure meaningful results and lower costs.
“We’ve developed the most advanced solutions that produce meaningful, measurable results. Now we offer a single RIS/PACs/Telehealth platform - even though we can deploy them independently, all aspects of our platform utilize the best of multiple technologies and are built 100% on the Google Cloud Platform. And with no hardware or software to install, deployment is simple. Our solutions are modern, innovative, and the results are often surprising. Our mission is delivering better clinical outcomes through advancement and technology - and we’re conquering it. ”
John Hopkins, CEO.
Most administrators aren’t aware of what new technologies exist and the new ways it’s being utilized to improve healthcare in many ways. Without a detailed analysis, it’s impossible to quantify the potential benefits advanced technology can provide. Have an expert develop workflow assessments and flowcharts that illustrate and quantify the benefits of a customized solution for your organization and then you’ll know. Advanced technology can create curiously innovative solutions.
About IDGITAL, LLC.: IDGITAL, LLC. Is a Healthcare Technology company located in San Francisco, CA. IDGITAL, LLC. deploys advanced RIS platform, PAC’s, and Enterprise Telehealth Platform. To learn more, contact tim.hogan@idgital.com visit: IDGITAL.COM
TIm Hogan
IDGITAL.COM
+1 866-434-4825
tim.hogan@idgital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn