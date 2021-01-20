Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to the President and Vice President on their swearing-in to lead our nation.

“The challenges we face are great: confronting a global pandemic and its economic fallout; strengthening America’s position in the world and our alliances; combating systemic racism; addressing climate change; building a stronger and more diverse economy that reduces economic inequality for all Americans in every community; and so much more.

“But perhaps the most challenging task before them will be healing our deeply, and dangerously, divided country. President Biden campaigned on bringing people together, working across the aisle and uniting our nation – that is how he earned my vote. After years of intentional division and polarization, driven by the extremes, it is essential that he delivers on that promise – even in the face of the very hostility he has pledged to address. We simply cannot go on like we have if we want America to remain ‘the last best hope on Earth.’

“I wish the new Administration success and will do whatever I can to help move our country forward.”

