Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 27, 2024

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly. On May 27, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles: H.167 , An act relating to establishing the Vermonters Feeding Vermonters Grant at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

H.339 , An act relating to removing the repeal of 7 V.S.A. § 230

H.364 , An act relating to approval of the annexation of property by the Village of Swanton

H.396 , An act relating to the creation of the Mollie Beattie Distinguished Service Award

H.481 , An act relating to stormwater management To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here.

