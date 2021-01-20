Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Releases Statement on Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden

Governor Tom Wolf attended the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden in Washington, D.C. The governor released the following statement:

“It was an honor to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States today. The inauguration of a new president is a time of hope and promise in our nation. It is a moment of great change, but also one of great possibility, and hope for a better future. It is a time for bold vision and strong leadership.

“This inauguration day was more solemn than we are accustomed to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the despicable attack that took place at the Capitol on January 6. Our nation is certainly facing unprecedented challenges in this moment, but I know that President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will rise to meet the challenge of these turbulent times. I look forward to working with them as they guide our nation forward into a brighter future.”

 

