Governor Wolf Continues Push for Law Enforcement Reform and Accountability

Continuing the push for meaningful law enforcement reforms, Governor Tom Wolf today announced the members of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission (PSLECAC) and the appointment of Sha S. Brown to serve as the Deputy State Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight. Brown will chair the commission.

“This citizen commission is an important step toward addressing the systemic failings that create inequities and to restore trust in law enforcement in all communities,” said Gov. Wolf.

“It is my hope that the commission improves law enforcement relationships with communities and strengthens the accountability of law enforcement personnel.”

Gov. Wolf created the commission last year by executive order following concerns raised by residents, leaders of black communities, and Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus members after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

PSLECAC’s goal is to improve policing practices within law enforcement agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction by examining events and conducting reviews of policies, practices, and procedures. The commission is comprised of a total of 21 voting members, including one representative from each of the Pennsylvania State Police’s current 15 Troop geographic areas, and six citizen members chosen at large.

Commission voting members include:

Jeffrey Wilson, Troop A geographic area, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties;

Brenda Tate, Troop B geographic area, Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties;

Joshua S. Maines, Esq., Troop C geographic area, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forrest, Jefferson, and McKean counties;

Marisa C. Williams, Troop D geographic area, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties;

Bishop Curtis L. Jones Sr., Troop E geographic area, Crawford, Erie, Venango, and Warren counties;

The Honorable Erick J. Coolidge, Troop F geographic area, Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties;

Charima C. Young, Troop G geographic area, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties;

Dr. Spero T. Lappas Esq., Ph.D., Troop H geographic area, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry counties;

Honorable Khadijah Al Amin, Troop J geographic area, Chester, Lancaster, and York counties;

Andrea A. Lawful-Sanders, Troop K geographic area, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties;

William Colon, Troop L geographic area, Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties;

Marvin Boyer, Troop M geographic area, Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;

Dr. Marilyn M. Brown Ed.D, Troop N geographic area, Carbon, Columbia, parts of Luzerne, and Monroe counties;

Rev. Shawn M. Walker, Troop P geographic area, Bradford, parts of Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties;

Krista Somers, Troop R geographic area Lycoming, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties;

David A. Sonenshein, Esq., at large seat;

Dr. A. Suresh Canagarajah Ph.D., at large seat;

Kelley B. Hodge Esq, at large seat;

Denise Ashe, at large seat;

Elizabeth C. Pittinger, at large seat;

Maurice A. Tomlinson, at large seat.

Ex-officio members or their designees:

Marcus L. Brown, Pennsylvania Director of Homeland Security;

Gregory G. Schwab, Esq., General Counsel of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;

Colonel Robert Evanchick, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner;

Chief Joseph M. Jacob, Superintendent of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police;

Cindy A. Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources;

Charles H. Ramsey, Chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

The PSLECAC will hold its first public meeting virtually at 2:00 p.m. January 21. More information about the meeting is available at www.osig.pa.gov.

Deputy State Inspector General Sha Brown will chair the citizen commission and lead its review and recommendation duties. The OSIG will continue its work to investigate alleged fraud, waste, misconduct, and abuse within agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction.

“Sha Brown brings over 20 years of law enforcement and oversight experience to the Office of State Inspector General,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “The Office of State Inspector General is humbled and honored to work with the commission to improve law enforcement accountability and encourage strong relationships between police and local communities. We are fortunate to have Sha Brown lead this effort and chair the commission.”

Brown is a resident of York and had a decorated, 22-year career as a Maryland State Trooper. His extensive investigative experience includes conducting major crimes investigations, criminal misconduct, and financial crimes investigations. Brown concluded his Maryland State Police career by working 9 years in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of a state-wide division focused on public corruption investigations, including misconduct of elected officials, police officers, executives, and other government employees.

After his retirement, Brown joined the Maryland Department of Health as the Assistant Inspector General and Chief Compliance Officer, handling investigations of employee misconduct for Maryland’s largest state agency, where he also made extensive policy recommendations to the Secretary of Health. Most recently, he was appointed as Maryland’s Special Safety and Compliance Officer, responsible for managing the Governor’s Coronavirus mandates within Congregate Care Facilities.