Primeview Announces New All-in-One Portable Line of Ruggedized FusionMAX LED Video Wall Systems

Designed and engineered with Military applications in mind

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global has launched a new TAA compliant generation of the company’s FusionMAX narrow pixel pitch LED video wall systems, including pixel pitches of 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 and 2.5 millimeters that are now completely ruggedized. As marine, military, aerospace, industrial, medical, and petrochemical are increasingly adopting LED video technology as a viable alternative to LCD technology, this new ruggedized line brings an easy installation option to the market.

Today, a growing number of military personal are using high-resolution LED displays for tactical visualization monitoring. With superior color and clarity, LED is on trend to provide a more seamless approach with a click of a button.

“We originally created the FusionMAX2GO all-in-one display to meet the needs of wide range of customers.” said Shay Giuili, CEO and Founder of Primeview Global. “Leveraging the last 36 months of FusionMAX global deployments coupled with our 20 years of military experience, these ruggedized TAA compliant versions (PRVFSNM2GOR) are the first from a broader initiative focused on narrow pixel pitch displays that demonstrate Primeview’s commitment to the future of military and mission critical technology.”

With this new offering, Primeview has developed a new ruggedized design for an easier and more service friendly deployment. As with our UHD and FHD line of FusionMAX, the new FusionMAX2GO products are completely front-serviceable and cable-free. The 2GO solution fits through doorways and elevators and comes standard with a lift to adjust the height of the LED wall. The robust military packaging now has integrated protective cushioning, industrial handles, pressure adjustability and complete waterproof seal.

Primeview and its nationwide FusionMAX elite partner ecosystem provide flexible solutions for any environment that deliver the best user experience. For best practices on FusionMAX and or FusionMAX2GO, please contact our value-added reseller and system integrator network.

ABOUT PRIMEVIEW:

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions from touchscreens, video walls and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Linkedin.

