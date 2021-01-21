Showplace to Hold “1, 2, 3...Sold " Online Only Sale” on January 27

Photo credit: Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage/nyshowplace.com

On January 27, 2021, the New York City-based Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage will hold a live auction featuring art, furniture, jewelry, and more.

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is pleased to share the news that the New York City-based Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage will hold a live auction on January 27, 2021. Titled “1, 2, 3...Sold! Online Only Sale,” it features an exciting selection of fine art, furniture, jewelry, decorative arts, and more from the New York metropolitan area estates. The auction will start at 10 am EST, inviting everyone to take part and bid for one of 820 exceptional lots.

Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage, most commonly known as Showplace, is a Design Center in Manhattan, which was founded in 1993. Featuring over 250 dealers and galleries, it offers an outstanding selection of antiques, mid-century modern and vintage furniture, as well as fine art, jewelry, designer clothing, and other valuable and collectible items. Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage also holds online and live bi-weekly estate sales featuring pieces that are always fresh to the art and antiques market. One such auction will be held on January 27.

“1, 2, 3...Sold! Online Only Sale” is a live auction at Showplace, offering 820 lots of fine and decorative art, antique furniture, lighting, jewelry, glass, rugs, handbags, and many more. All of the items come from New York City and the metropolitan area estates.

The top lot (featured) of the upcoming “1, 2, 3...Sold! Online Only Sale” is an oil on canvas work depicting a steamship and hot air balloons, with an advertisement inscribed in French: “Les Aeronautes Au-Dessus du Port Du Havre Assistant au Depart du Vapeur ‘Ville de Paris’ en Partance pour L’Amerique du Sud.” It is estimated at $1,500-2,500.

Among other highlights are a Louis XVI-style walnut bureau plat and a Chesterfield sofa overstuffed and upholstered in tufted light green microfiber fabric. Each of the items is estimated at $800-1,200. The auction also features a fabulous selection of XV-style furniture pieces, including a carved and caned canape, a pair of carved and caned armchairs, and a fauteuil à la reine. Each lot is estimated at $600-800.

The selection of handbags at “1, 2, 3...Sold! Online Only Sale” is no less impressive than the selection of furnishings and art. A burgundy red crocodile skin handbag, a brown lizard skin handbag, and a green crocodile skin handbag are just some of the items featured at the auction. The estimated cost of each of these handbags is $600-800.

Besides the above-mentioned lots, “1, 2, 3...Sold! Online Only Sale” features a range of other collectible vintage and antiques to satisfy any taste and budget. The auction is already open for online bidding so that everyone has a chance to acquire something valuable for their private collection.