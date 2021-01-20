Hoyer Statement on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden

"Today is a day of renewal and rededication, a day when our new President has called on each of us as Americans to summon our resolve in the face of multiple crises and to confront them with unity and common purpose. In his address to the nation, President Biden urged an end to the divisive politics that have torn our country apart for years, reminding us that there is nothing we cannot achieve if we do so as one. No one is so naive to think that our deep divisions will now yield to full cooperation and consensus, but I am hopeful that the tone our new President has set will make the next four years a time of healing and reunification after such a period of conflict, crisis, and confrontation. All of us must play a part in making them so - especially those of us charged with representing the American people in Congress, because our constituents will be looking to us, keen to see whether we are able to set bitter partisanship aside and work together for the good of our nation. "This transfer of power, while not peaceful - as we saw in the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by armed insurrectionists incited by former President Trump - is nevertheless a reminder of the strength of our Constitution and our democracy. Today, the winner of the election was sworn into office and will exercise the executive authority entrusted to him under the law. Though our system of government was tested unlike at any time in its history, America has demonstrated once again that our Constitution works and our democracy is resilient.

"This inauguration comes at a moment of mourning, loss, and anxiety for the future. More than 400,000 Americans have now died from a disease whose spread could have been prevented. The economic crisis created by this pandemic has left tens of millions of families struggling. The inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris today ought to bring a new confidence and reassurance to the people of our country that the days of failure and of haphazard decision-making will be replaced with experienced leadership and a science-based and fact-based response to these challenges. "I hope all Americans, no matter who they voted for last year, will join in praying for the success of our new President and Vice President as they begin to confront the challenging tasks ahead, working in service to our country and in defense of our Constitution.”