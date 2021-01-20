Choose Love SEL Awareness Month™ in February

Choose Love Movement promoting Hope, Healing and Connection through social emotional learning Choose Love Formula Scarlett Lewis with her son Jesse Lewis, six year old Sandy Hook Hero

Promoting Hope, Healing and Connection Through Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

Although we can't always control what happens to us, we can control how we respond and we can always respond by Choosing Love.” — Scarlett Lewis

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™, providing no-cost and social emotional learning and character development (SELCD) programs, announced today its 7th Annual SEL Choose Love Awareness Month during February, 2021, to promote hope, healing and connection through Social Emotional Learning. The Choose Love Movement honors six-year-old Sandy Hook victim, Jesse Lewis.

Each week in February Choose Love Awareness Month will focus on a pillar of the Choose Love Formula:

Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love

New this year is an interactive component that brings Choose Love to life online. Through the newly-launched Choose Love Connect Community and Program Portal registered users can access daily videos featuring Scarlett Lewis, founder and CMO of the Choose Love Movement; Choose Love ambassadors; and staff who will challenge classrooms, groups, and individuals to participate in fun activities around the principles of Choosing Love. Participants can win Choose Love prizes.

Register to access Choose Love Awareness Month resources plus free Choose Love programs. Go to ChooseLoveMovement.org and click ‘Register’.

Ways to take part in Choose Love Awareness Month:

• Join Choose Love Connect to access daily video challenges, fun activities, and worksheets for educators, parents, students and community members.

• Follow the Choose Love social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for daily activities and challenges all month long. Like, comment, and share our posts to help raise awareness.

• Ask if your schools have social and emotional learning. Suggest Choose Love For Schools™. It’s free, easy to use, and it was created by educators for educators.

• Take the Choose Love Pledge and learn the Choose Love Formula™.

• Make a choice every day to turn one angry thought into a loving thought.

• Become a Choose Love Advocate and reach out to educators, school administrators, and community leaders to make them aware of Choose Love For Schools™. Access Advocate toolkit.

• Sponsor a Choose Love gift basket for a class, school, or district. Gift a Kit HERE.

The Choose Love Movement is a community-led movement offering free SELCD development to help people thoughtfully respond to any situation or circumstance. It has reached 2 million children in 10,000 schools in all 50 states and 111 countries.

Its signature program, Choose Love for Schools™, is a comprehensive, no cost, next-generation social and emotional learning (SEL) and character education program for Pre-K through 12th grades, designed to teach students, educators, and staff how to choose love in any circumstance thereby creating a safer, more connected school culture.

Choose Love Awareness Month brings attention to the importance of teaching children core competencies and skills, beyond academics, that can help them thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally. When students have Choose Love For Schools™ as part of their instruction you can expect them to have:

• Academic Success

• Positive Social Behavior

• Fewer Conduct Problems

• Less Emotional Distress

Aligned with CASEL, Common Core, and ASCA, Choose Love For Schools™ is also the first SEL program to fully incorporate state-of-the-art Character Social Emotional Development (CSED) model standards while incorporating neuroscience and positive psychology to teach mindfulness, character, and emotional intelligence. These essential life skills and tools make students better learners and happier, healthier, human beings.

“I believe our Choose Love message can help heal everyone suffering from anxiety and disconnection due to the turbulent times we’re facing. Our response is an action and the opposite of anxiety is action. So we can reduce our anxiety through our thoughtful response. Our guiding principle is that although we can't always control what happens to us, we can control how we respond and we can always respond by Choosing Love,” said Scarlett Lewis, Founder & Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. “Love is also connection; therefore, teaching emotional management, relationship skills, and thoughtfully responding with love is facilitating connection. CHOOSING LOVE IS A DIRECT PATH TO FLOURISHING AT ANY AGE!”

Lewis added, "We celebrate Choose Love and social and emotional learning all year long, but February has been officially designated Choose Love Awareness Month and we welcome everyone -- students, educators, families, and communities across the country and the world -- to learn and share the Choose Love message."

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurturing Healing Love,” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. The Choose Love Programs are comprehensive, no cost, lifespan, next-generation social and emotional learning and character development programs. They teach children and adults how to choose love in any circumstance and help them become connected, resilient, and empowered individuals. These skills, tools and attitudes have been proven through decades of scientific research to be the best way to ensure a healthy, meaningful, and purpose-filled life.

Its signature program, Choose Love For Schools™, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion-in-action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Choose Love For Home™, Choose Love For Communities™, and Choose Love For Athletes™ are also available.

