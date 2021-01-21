Jonas Tellis Announces Graduates for Tellis Educational Services Class of 2021 Winter Term

Jonas Tellis AAMU Tellis Educational Services Class of 2021 Winter Term

Congratulations to the Graduates for Tellis Educational Services Class of 2021 Winter Term

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonas Tellis Educational Services is proud to announce their first graduating class for a high school diploma.

The students have worked very hard in the past months to ensure they get the education they need to improve their lives and further their educational careers.

Jonas Tellis of Birmingham is especially proud of their achievement because of the sacrifice these students put into their school work. Despite the many personal challenges, they are able to successfully take all their classes.

Speaking about the achievement of the graduates, Dr. Jonas Tellis said “To My Students, I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. This is a moment of celebration as you have completed your studies and now is very close to building your life into something you want. Your passion, commitment, and hard work to achieve your goals never fail to amaze anyone. I am happy for you. Along with your grades, your career will also take off soon. It is easy to dream but hard to make it come true. You have made yours come true. I could not be any prouder of you. Congratulations on your graduation."

Tellis educational services are committed to helping young people, especially African Americans access quality adult education. Getting a high school diploma opens doors to so many opportunities that can transform their lives.

With the certificate, some students will get a promotion in their workplace, or those without a job may be able to secure one. This will help remove them further away from the poverty line. Students also get an opportunity to further their education and careers by going to college. Having a college degree opens doors of opportunities especially for people from low-income communities.

Dr. Jonas Tellis and his team at Tellis educational services are always ready to provide their students with all the help they need. He’s someone with a passion for his community and he believes education is one of the best ways to take people out of poverty.

For more information on how to begin the journey to higher education, please visit https://telliseducationalservices.com/.

About Jonas Tellis

Jonas Tellis of AAMU is the coordinator of marketing and recruitment for Graduate Studies at Alabama A&M University. He is the CEO and founder of Tellis Education Services, a fully accredited 8 week High School Diploma program that provides a second chance for adults to obtain their High School Diploma.

To learn more about Dr. Jonas Tellis, visit https://www.drjonastellis.com/.