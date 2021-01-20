Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,310 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Newsom on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Our country is rooted in our democratic ideals and the peaceful transfer of power, despite headwinds suggesting otherwise. With the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and California’s very own Vice President Kamala Harris, we look forward to coming together and becoming the America we know we can be.

“Today is a hopeful and inspiring day in America. I stand with the President in his clarion call for unity and healing, to once again listen to and respect our fellow Americans, to ‘end this uncivil war.’

“California stands ready to be a full partner to the Biden-Harris administration as they tackle some of the most challenging crises of the generation: restoring our nation’s promise and reasserting our leadership on the global stage – all while working to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end, advance our economic recovery and build back better.”

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Newsom on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.