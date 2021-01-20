Startup Huggster With World’s First Hugging App: Send Real, Physical Hugs – Delivered Safely Even in COVID Times!

Send real hugs instead of virtual hugs The Huggster Logo

Huggster started its crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. With its globally unique app, it is possible to give a real hug to all those you cannot hug yourself.

GELNHAUSEN, GERMANY, January 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German start-up "Huggster" started its crowdfunding project on Indiegogo for World Hugging Day, 21st of January. With its globally unique app, Huggster makes it possible to send a real hug to all those you cannot hug yourself. The hug will be delivered by a family member of the recipient's household (huggy) and represents a safe compensation method of emotional and physical contact deficits, especially during COVID times.Chris Staab, founder and CEO of Huggster, is already looking forward to the start of the crowdfunding campaign: "With Huggster every user can create his own micro-network, assign his huggies (people who may hug him) and is ready to send and receive hugs worldwide. I am confident that especially at the current time people will get excited about the possibilities of Huggster because the use of the app automatically leads to more hugging within the family. Soon people will be able to give each other tangible, real hugs regardless of the distance, delivered through their huggies, instead of just a "feel hugged" over the phone. For a physical reaction to stimulate the release of oxytocin, it does not matter who is hugging, what's important is the hug itself.Chris: "When I finished designing the app in the summer of 2020, I decided to finance the programming of the app via crowdfunding, as this allows me to stick to my vision of what an app should be like: add-free and free of charge in its basic functionality. I want an app that doesn't try to keep its users online as long as possible to generate more data or analyze user behavior. "To support this beautiful project join the Huggster campaign on Indiegogo All supporters of the crowdfunding campaign can secure exclusive benefits that will no longer be available in this form after the product launch. For example, with one-time support of 3,00 € one receives life-long free access to the text module and can add a personalized message to the digital greeting card that arrives in-app at the recipient after receiving the hug in real life. In the basic version of the app, which is free to use, you already have a small selection of standard greetings that can be sent with the hug.Huggster takes a unique and unprecedented approach with the "Founders Hall" on the company's homepage and presents two very special limited packages. A supporter who chooses the Early Bird Founder Package for 1,000.00 € (only 100 packages available) secures all existing and future modules, individual access to the alpha and beta test phase and will be portrayed in the Founders Hall on the Huggster homepage.On top of that comes a unique deal: "The One". A supporter who single-handedly completes the Huggster crowdfunding campaign with his contribution will receive the most prominent placement in the Founders Hall along with a link to his or her website, for the price of a super sports car. Why not?Chris Staab came up with the idea of developing an app that allows you to send physical hugs without involving unknown people back in 2018. After around 18 months of brainstorming and development of countless prototypes, the final concept is now ready for realization. Chris is optimistic that the campaign launch will experience a warm welcome from the public. Hardly anything corresponds to the spirit of the time more than an app that promotes the most original form of closeness. Many people now realize, due to "physical distancing", how strongly they miss hugs and physical contact in general. Huggster creates an opportunity for people to hug each other more often again, safely within their household or with good friends, as soon as the contact restrictions are lifted again.About Huggster:The Huggster app enables the secure, worldwide sending and receiving of real, physical hugs, delivered by family members, partners, children of the same household as the recipient. Chris Staab, the founder, wants the Huggster app to lead to more hugs in families which is already proven to be beneficial for all those involved.The worldwide launch of the app is planned for September 2021.

The Huggster crowdfunding pitch