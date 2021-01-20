Montenegro Yacht Cruises Firm Sees Increase in ‘Bubble Holiday’ Enquiries
KOTOR, MONTENEGRO, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running spellbinding cruises along the gorgeous unspoilt coast of Montenegro, aboard yachts meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, Dm Yachting Cruises offer holidays like no other in the world – true ‘bubble holidays’ perfect for families and other small groups who want to get away together.
Aboard authentic, hand-crafted gulets sleeping just 12–16 people, its small-ship cruises are completely customisable, with the option of fully tailored itineraries for groups of friends or family who book out the entire boat – no special request is too much!
Says Dejan Strbac, Managing Director: “Capacity has always meant that our private charters tend to book up well in advance, but with recent events this is more the case than ever – this is a very popular and trendy option for 2021.”
A real ‘get-away-from-it-all’ trip
With several luxury hotel openings in 2020 and 2021 putting it squarely on the map of up-and-coming destinations, the tiny nation of Montenegro has been touted as ‘the next French Riviera’.
Yet this remains an off-the-beaten-track holiday. Guests aboard Dm Yachting Cruises’ gulets can swim off deserted beaches, snorkel in remote bays and kayak amidst spectacular nature without seeing another soul.
This coastline is also drenched in history, with UNESCO World Heritage listed medieval fortifications and atmospheric churches and palazzi that guests can discover under their own steam or as part of one of Dm Yachting Cruises’ intimate guided tours.
Safe trips
Trips start with private transfers and most dining across the week takes place on board, courtesy of a resident chef using local produce in delicious regional cuisine. The handpicked five-star crew is tested weekly and the boats fully disinfected, amidst a raft of measures in line with all current health and safety protocols as advised by bodies such as the World Health Organization.
Guests can book with confidence, with low deposits and the assurance that if government guidelines force them to change their travel plans, their money will be reimbursed.
Dm Yachting Cruises’ guarantees:
• Flexible cancellation terms
• Full refund in the case of government restrictions, quarantine or cancelled flights
• Flexible payment terms
• A ‘sail with confidence’ policy
Some of our Feefo Reviews:
“ This trip was the most amazing cruise of all my cruises. Why? A team that seeks to satisfy you at all times, a high-level chef, the comfort of the cabins of a very good standard, landscapes to take your breath away.”
“A superb cruise aboard an authentic boat, accompanied by excellent meals. The many excursions are always very interesting. I highly recommend!’
