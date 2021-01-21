Don’t Let Your Divorce Lawyer Be the Second Worst Choice in Your Life
10 insider tips for picking the lawyer that’s right for you
Divorcing couples do not realize that the divorce process is a team effort. Selecting the wrong lawyer can make a painful process even more painful, so it is imperative to choose with care.”LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you married the wrong person and are heading to divorce court, you need to hire the right lawyer to protect your rights and guide you through the legal maze when you’re most vulnerable.
— Sonia Frontera
“Divorcing couples do not realize that the divorce process is a team effort,” says Sonia Frontera, a collaborative divorce attorney, empowerment trainer and author of Relationship Solutions: Effective Strategies to Heal Your Heart and Create the Happiness You Deserve. “Selecting the wrong lawyer can make a painful process even more painful, so it is imperative to choose with care.”
Frontera offers the following pointers to consider when shopping for a divorce lawyer. Look for a lawyer that:
• Devotes most of his or her practice to and stays informed of all the developments in family law.
• Practices locally and has a good reputation in the legal community.
• Listens to you and tries to understand your position, what’s important to you and your desired outcome in the case.
• Explains the law to you in terms you can understand, instead of trying to impress you with legalese.
• Advises you of your options and the pros and cons of each option.
• Puts your interests first. A competent lawyer is more concerned about getting a good result, rather than winning or losing, or getting rich at your expense.
• Is a good negotiator. More than 90% of matrimonial cases settle. Your lawyer must be skilled at getting a settlement that is fair to you and quickly obtains what matters to you most.
• Is congenial and works well with you, your spouse’s lawyer, the judge and other individuals involved in the case.
• Makes you feel comfortable and elicits mutual trust. You will be working together on highly sensitive matters and sharing very personal information, perhaps information that makes you feel embarrassed and you’re not proud of.
• Is balanced. The best lawyers have the perfect blend of the above qualities.
Selecting a divorce attorney is an important decision that you shouldn't take lightly. Do your research and shop around until you find one who feels right, one you can trust and with whom you have a good rapport. Paying for multiple consultations may be expensive, but hiring the wrong attorney will cost you more money and aggravation down the line.
Relationship Solutions: Effective Strategies to Heal Your Heart and Create the Happiness You Deserve ($15.99, ISBN 978-1-7335695-4-5), a 284-page paperback published by Coventina House, is available at most major online book retailers and directly from the author at https://www.soniafrontera.com.
###
To the Media: Sonia Frontera can provide advice, story ideas, articles, background and commentary. She responds quickly to media requests. Contact her at sonia@soniafrontera.com or by phone at (908) 881-5095.
Visit Sonia Frontera’s Websites: http://www.soniafrontera.com and http://www.fronteralaw.com. Connect with her on Twitter https://twitter.com/FronteraSonia and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sistersguides/.
Sonia Frontera’s high-resolution photo is at https://www.flickr.com/photos/soniafrontera/
Sonia M Frontera
The Law Office of Sonia M. Frontera
+1 9088815095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Relationship Solutions Book Trailer