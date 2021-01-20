RUBINA RATNAKAR INTERIOR DESIGN LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT
Rubina Ratnakar Interiors, a new interior design firm specializing in luxury property has launched in Mumbai.
A good design doesn’t age”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interior design firm specializing in luxury property has launched in Mumbai, India. Rubina Ratnakar Interiors, a boutique design house, brings the efficiencies of high volume projects to the bespoke market both in India and internationally. The highly creative company provides exceptional interiors for private clients and property developers.
Rubina Ratnakar Interiors was established by Rubina Ratnakar, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The company has experienced exceptional growth and demand for its services, which is contributed to the company delivering dedicated customer service and unrivaled expertise to each of its clients.
Since its inception 16 months ago, the team has grown to 29 strong. The team is a collaboration of creative minds and property experts with over three decades of combined experience. They have completed over 254 projects across the capital for high profile developers as well as private residences.
Rubina Ratnakar Interiors provides a seamless and innovative design service across luxury developments and private residences. The designers blend originality with functionality to create interiors that complement the lifestyle of each client.
Rubina Ratnakar Interior Design works with private clients and property developers to create interiors which are beautiful, functional and practical. From bog family homes to city apartments, and investment properties to private rentals, the Rubina Ratnakar Interiors team, has a solid understanding of the markets in which they work, and the needs of the clients.
The company also specializes in assisting with development launches and sales across Asia, showcasing their product and services to a range of clientele. The highly experienced team utilizes their local market knowledge – whether that’s in the India or internationally – to deliver a project that is going to be attractive to the end user.
