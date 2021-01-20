Expromet Technologies Group strengthens customer solutions with latest acquisition
UK precision casting and machining group Expromet Technologies Group has acquired Metaltech Precision Ltd, a leading manufacturer of precision components
The acquisition of Metaltech is the next step in the development of Expromet and the business represents a strong fit with our existing casting and machining operations.”ILFRACOMBE, NORTH DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK precision casting and machining group Expromet Technologies Group has acquired Metaltech Precision Ltd, a leading manufacturer of precision components for a wide range of demanding industries such as energy, scientific instruments, pump and valve, aerospace, defence, rail and marine. Metaltech is based in Chard, Somerset, employs 70 people and has extensive capabilities and experience in CNC turning, milling, fabrication and welding.
— Alistair Schofield, CEO of Expromet
Alistair Schofield, CEO of Expromet, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Metaltech to the group and to extend the portfolio of precision engineered solutions that we are able to provide to our diverse customer base. The acquisition of Metaltech is the next step in the development of Expromet and the business represents a strong fit with our existing casting and machining operations.”
“I would like to thank Steve Hill and the team at Metaltech for working with us, over what has been an incredibly challenging period, to make this transaction happen. I look forward to working with Steve and his colleagues in the future as we continue to develop the business within the group.”
Steve Hill, Managing Director of Metaltech, says, “Joining Expromet will strengthen our position as a leading precision machining and fabrication supplier by giving us access to a wide range of resources, expertise and investment that will benefit the business and its customers. We look forward to working together.”
Metaltech was founded in 1973 and operates from a 50,000ft² factory on its 4-acre site in Chard, Somerset. It offers high quality precision CNC machined components and fabrications used within demanding markets such as energy, scientific instruments, pump and valve, aerospace, defence, rail and marine.
Expromet Technologies Group is a privately-owned precision engineering group that also owns Investacast, a leading global supplier of investment castings, pressure die castings and forgings, with a manufacturing base in Ilfracombe, Devon, and a network of supply chain partners throughout the world; and Haworth Castings, a specialist in manufacturing fully-tested, machined and finished sand and gravity die castings, located in Romsey and Basingstoke, Hampshire.
